'Real Enemies Of Punjab': Congress MP Slams Miscreants 'ruining Farmers' Fight' In Delhi

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Tuesday slammed the "miscreants" involved in farmer protests and said these people who are getting themselves involved are trying to ruin the fight which the "real farmers" are fighting. The Ludhiana MP stated that the youth have attacked some leaders, media persons and used abusive language against them. He requested the Farmer Unions to control them or send them back to their native places.

'Real enemies of Punjab'

Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned the acts of violence by the youth and said that is they all were quoted as "Khalistanis". He also warned them that action will be taken against them in Punjab if they are found guilty. "The real farmers are in their trawlers, some elder ones are reading newspapers, praying to god, others are being patient because they know it is a long fight but a few young people are using abusive language. These people are real enemies of Punjab. Shame on you people," the MP said.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified people in connection with a clash between farmers and security personnel at the Singhu border last week, officials said on Monday.

FIR against unidentified people

On Friday, in view of the protests organised by different farmer unions against the recently passed three agricultural laws, security personnel were deployed at Singhu border to maintain law and order, police said. Around 12.15 pm, the protesters turned violent and tried to enter Delhi in large numbers.

READ | Yogi Adityanath makes big push for Bollywood investment, will meet celebs in Mumbai visit

READ | Assam plans law for 'transparency in marriage'; will mandate religion & income declaration

The necessary minimum force was used to prevent them from entering the national capital, as a large public gathering is prohibited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior police officer said. "Four police personnel got injured while controlling violent protesters. Two government vehicles and one private bus also got damaged during the incident. A case for damaging public property and under the Pandemic Act and Unlawful Assembly etc has been registered. Damaged vehicles have been seized and an investigation is being carried out," the officer told PTI.

The day had witnessed police using teargas shells, water cannons and erecting multi-layer barriers to block the protesters and the farmers pelting stones and breaking barricades in their determination to push through as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march.

READ | Attempt to topple Haryana govt? Shah & Rajnath join top huddle before Centre-Farmer talks

READ | Shehla Rashid responds to father's allegations against her; levels domestic abuse charge