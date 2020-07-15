Reliance Foundation Will Partner With Govt For Mega-scale COVID-19 Testing: Nita Ambani

Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani announced that the charitable trust will partner with the government and local bodies to conduct large scale COVID-19 testing across the country as India continues to record spike in coronavirus cases. Addressing RIL AGM for the first time, Nita Ambani said that the Reliance Foundation will take the help of Jio’s digital infrastructure to conduct massive testing.

"The war against coronavirus is far from over. Reliance Foundation is gearing up to partner with the government and local municipalities for rapid mega-scale COVID testing across India with the help of Jio's digital infrastructure," she said.

Nita Ambani highlighted that Jio is providing digital connectivity to over 40 crore people, empowering over 30,000 organisations to work from home, and lakhs of students to learn from home. She claimed that her Foundation has touched the lives of over 36 million people in the remotest corners of our country.

Distribution of vaccine

Ambani assured that as soon as a vaccine for coronavirus becomes available, Reliance Foundation will volunteer by using the same digital distribution and supply chain to ensure greater access of the vaccine. She said that her daughter Isha and her team are determined to enhance the scale and impact over 10 times.

“Using Jio’s digital power, we aim to make healthcare and quality education accessible to every Indian,” she added.

During the virtual event, Isha Ambani said that Embibe, Jio’s education platform, will address the shortage of quality teachers in India. She said that Jio is committed to providing digital healthcare which comprised of three core pillars of Jio 4G mobile network and JioFiber broadband, JioMeet platform, and JioHealthHub platform.

“With Jio Health Platform we are integrating the overall healthcare ecosystem to enable people to book online consultations, securely store and share health records, book lab tests and avail various other healthcare services,” she added.

