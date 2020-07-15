Reliance AGM: Isha Ambani And Akash Ambani Launch Jio Glass In Unique Way; See Pics

In the first virtual Reliance Annual General Meeting, the company unveiled its latest innovation, Jio Glass which is meant to provide mixed reality service to users including holographic video calls with 3D figures of themselves. In a bid to give an interesting spin to the launch of Jio Glass, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani tried the holographic video call during the session on July 15 where the 3D image of Akash chatted with Isha in 2D format.

While acknowledging the shift of interactions on digital platforms especially amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kiran Thomas President of Reliance Industries Limited said that Jio Glass is meant to give an immersive experience to all users by ‘going a step further’ and ensuring it ‘felt more real’ despite being physically absent.

How did Isha and Akash start the holographic call?

While announcing Jio Glass to have “cutting edge of technology”, Kiran wore the latest innovation that has a personalised audio system. He then asked Jio to call Akash and Isha, replying to which Akash’s holographic image appeared on the screen with his original voice greeting the President of the company. Kiran asked him “how are you?” and explained to the viewers that it is Akash’s ‘3D Avatar’ which was soon joined by Isha in a 2D video call format from her home. While Kiran said that Jio Glass would enable the users to remain truly connected irrespective of the place, Akash’s Avatar and Isha can be seen indulging in a conversation.

Elaborating on the product and showcasing all the features of Jio Glass, Kiran showed how that the two, Isha in 2D format and Akaash in 3D format, can exchange presentations, digital notes among other things. The Jio Glass will not only enable the user to view these presentations but also present them for the participants of the call. The new product also has design discussions and deliberations. See pictures of the interaction:

