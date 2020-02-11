Remarkably Good Sign In Indian Politics: Kejriwal's Delhi Hat-trick Wins Deve Gowda Praise

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his party's hat-trick win in the Assembly elections in the national capital.

'Please accept my heartiest congratulations'

"Please accept my heartiest congratulations on your splendid third victory in the Delhi state Assembly elections," said Gowda in a letter to Kejriwal even before results for all the 70 constituencies were declared, as counting was underway, with the AAP leading in 63 seats, followed by the BJP in 7 and the Congress in none.

Gowda, 86, was the country's 11th Prime Minister from June 1, 1996, to April 21, 1997, and Karnataka's Chief Minister from December 1994 to May 1996. "You richly deserve this win. It is also a remarkably good sign in Indian politics that your focus on development has paid off immensely," he said.

Noting that the AAP victory for the third time in a row had assured the country again that desperate acts of communal polarisation has limited currency, Gowda said the good work its government did in education and health sectors was evident for all to assess.

"May the Lord give you good health to carry forward your service to the people of Delhi with renewed vigour," added Gowda in his personal letter to Kejriwal. Several Opposition leaders have congratulated Kejriwal for his landslide victory.

'Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot'

After a daylong see-saw battle, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia won from Pataparganj seat. AAP leader Raghav Chadha also claimed victory from Rajinder Nagar. "People of Delhi have proven that Delhi's son Arvind Kejriwal isn't a terrorist but a true patriot," said Raghav Chadha. AAP's Atishi defeated BJP’s Dharambir Singh in Kalkaji assembly constituency.

Arvind Kejriwal, jubilant after a huge victory in Delhi, began his thank-you speech with a declaration, "Dilliwalon, I love you." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the victory marked a new kind of politics, that of "work". He also called it a "win for Bharat Mata (Mother India)".

BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said his party accepts the mandate given by the people of Delhi and it will play the role of a constructive opposition. Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for their victory in the Delhi assembly election, Nadda said in a series of tweets that the BJP hopes the AAP government will work for the overall development of the national capital.

(With agency inputs)