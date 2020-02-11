Subramanian Swamy Advises BJP Introspection, Lists 'top Priority' As Delhi Result Unfolds

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that it was time for the party to introspect. His remark comes at a time when the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway and according to the trends, the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal is winning a majority.

'We had made promises we could not keep'

Taking to Twitter, Dr Swamy wrote, "Time for the BJP to start looking at our 2014-to date the party’s organisational culture. In many. States we had made promises we could not keep."

Time for the BJP to start looking at our 2014-to date the party’s organisational culture. In many. States we had made promises we could not keep. Gorkhaland is top priority. Must make it a Union Territory as promised — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 11, 2020

'Gorkhaland is a top priority'

He also said, "Gorkhaland is a top priority. Must make it a Union Territory as promised." The Gorkhaland Movement has been a poll plank in West Bengal, where regional parties are demanding a separate state for the Darjeeling Hills. West Bengal will head for Legislative Assembly elections in 2021.

According to reports, the demand for Gorkhaland has begun to reverberate in the hills of Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars with the signing of Bodo peace accord in New Delhi earlier last month which created the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

BJP had not declared a Chief Ministerial candidate in Delhi, saying that the saffron party will contest the Assembly election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'We are in a good position'

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari urged his party workers not to be "disheartened" as AAP maintained a big lead in the counting of votes on Tuesday. "There are several rounds of counting. I will tell our workers there is no need to be disheartened. We are in a good position. In 27 seats, there is only a 1,000-vote gap between AAP and BJP," Manoj Tiwari said. "Anything can happen."

Before counting began, Tiwari had said he was confident of winning "up to 55 seats" in the 70-member assembly. "We will win 48-plus seats. I will not be surprised even if we win 55," the BJP leader had said, rejecting exit poll predictions of AAP winning a third straight term. "It's time for exact polls after exit polls," quipped the actor-singer turned politician. A party needs 36 in the Delhi assembly for a majority.

