Renowned Cardiologist, 41, Dies Of Heart Attack Hours After Normal ECG Test

A 41-year-old well-known cardiologist in Gujarat's Jamnagar city, Dr Gaurav Gandhi, died after suffering a heart attack at his residence, his family members and a colleague said on Wednesday.

Dr. Gandhi's sudden death on early Tuesday morning left the city in a state of shock and grief. Hundreds of mourners joined his last journey to a crematorium in the evening and paid tributes to the doctor known for performing a large number of surgeries.

"He had performed a large number of heart surgeries," Dr. H.K. Vasavada of the Guru Govindsinh government hospital, where he used to work, said.

"Cardiologist Dinesh Gandhi suffered a heart attack and died at the hospital during treatment. It is a matter of great shock and grief to the medical fraternity of Jamnagar that such a bright and young doctor is no more with us. May his soul rest in peace," said Dr. Vasavada.

(In a statement condoling his demise, the Indian Heart Association wrote, "Dr. Gaurav Gandhi was a brilliant cardiologist & true inspiration in the field of heart health. His immense knowledge, passion, & dedication have left an indelible mark on the medical community")

According to the GG hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Gandhi felt discomfort in his chest at 2 am and had an ECG conducted at Sharda hospital. The result was normal, following which he returned home.

'At 6 am, he was just getting up and walking towards the washroom, when all of a sudden he collapsed,' a close family member told Republic. They called an ambulance. He was taken to the GG Hospital where doctors tried to revive him but failed and declared him dead.

Doctors said he died of a heart attack.

Dr. Gandhi is survived by his aged parents, wife and two children.

Born in 1982, Dr. Gandhi was a renowned heart surgeon and known for performing hundreds of angiography procedure and surgeries.

A post-mortem was performed on the body to ascertain the reason behind the heart attack and a report was awaited, said people in know of the development.

Those who knew the cardiologist said he led an active life, played cricket and regularly went to gymnasium.