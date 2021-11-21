'Retrieving PoJK Next On National & Political Agenda': Union MoS Jitendra Singh

In a massive statement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that retrieving Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is next on the agenda of the PM Modi government. Addressing a program for PoJK-displaced persons on Sunday, the MoS PMO stated that the way Article 370 had been abrogated under the leadership of PM Modi, retrieving PoJK would also be made possible.

"Retrieving Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is next on the agenda," Singh said. "Retrieving PoJK is not only a political and national agenda but also a responsibility towards the respect for human rights because our brethren in PoJK are living in inhuman conditions and have been mercilessly denied even basic amenities like healthcare and education," he added.

PoJK would never have formed if Patel was given a free hand: Singh

Addressing the 'Mirpur Balidan Diwas' programme in New Delhi, the Union Minister called the partition of India the 'greatest tragedy' in the history of mankind saying that Jammu & Kashmir had suffered a second tragedy of losing out a part of the erstwhile state to illegal occupation of Pakistan.

Crediting then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jitendra Singh stated that the stalwart had taken over the responsibility of accession of over 560 princely states at the time of independence but was kept out of Jammu & Kashmir because Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru wanted to handle the state at his own level.

"Even after Pakistan attacked J&K in the autumn of 1947, Nehru was hesitant to send Indian forces to Jammu and Kashmir and it was only after empathic intervention by Sardar Patel that the first contingent of Sikh Regiment landed in Srinagar," said Singh adding that deviating from the propriety of collective decision-making, Nehru had on his own declared unilateral ceasefire just when the Indian forces were about to retrieve the entire territory.

"PoJK would have never happened if only Patel was given a free hand in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh remarked.

During the programme, a camp was also organised to make domicile certificates for the members of PoJK community living in Delhi. The Minister stated that the certificate not only entitles them to certain opportunities and privileges but also gives them a sense of identity and esteem.

(With Agency Inputs)