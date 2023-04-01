Navjot Singh Sidhu Calls Rahul Gandhi A 'revolution' After Release From Patiala Jail

Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from the Patiala Jail on Saturday after ten months jail term for being convicted in the 1998 road-rage incident. While speaking to reporters after stepping out of the prison, an emotional and furious Sidhu spoke about the 'absence of democracy' and heaped praises on disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

#WATCH | Patiala: Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the govt: Navjot Singh Sidhu soon after his release from Patiala jail pic.twitter.com/wkrBrObxDG April 1, 2023

Right after stepping out, Sidhu claimed that his release was delayed by a few hours and fired barbs at the 'shackles' the nation is apparently in.

"I was supposed to be released around noon but they delayed it. They wanted media people to leave. Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. And he will rattle the government," Sidhu said.

Continuing his controversial statements, Sidhu claimed that there is an attempt being made to implement President's rule in Punjab and that minorities are being targeted in the state. "But if you try to weaken Punjab, you yourself will be weakened," he warned.

The 1988 case Sidhu was found guilty in

The Congress leader was found guilty for the assault of one Gurnam Singh who died after being assaulted by Sidhu and his friend Rupinder Singh Sandhu. In December 1988, Sidhu and his friend parked their vehicle near Sheranwala Gate crossing in Patiala, which was protested by Singh, who was in a car of his own.

Singh (65) was then beaten by Sidhu and Sandhu, and he died due to his injuries while on the way to the hospital. The two are said to have deliberately taken Singh's car keys which caused a delay in his treatment.