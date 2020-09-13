Union Minister Kiren Rijiju To Launch Construction Of Sports Infrastructure In Ladakh

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday, September 13 reached Ladakh to launch the construction of sports infrastructure in the Union Territory. The Union Minister held preliminary discussions with the local MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and others regarding the construction.

Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote, "Reached Ladakh to start construction of some important sports infrastructures. Had preliminary discussions with the Local MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Chief Executive Councilor with his team of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh."

READ | Kiren Rijiju confirms return of missing Arunachal youths; handover to take place tomorrow

Reached Ladakh to start construction of some important sports infrastructures. Had preliminary discussions with the Local MP @JTNBJP, Chief Executive Councilor with his team of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh. pic.twitter.com/FrmBmDVtup — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 13, 2020

Foundation Stone of Arun Jaitley Sports Complex laid In Jammu

On Saturday, Union Minister of Youth and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh jointly laid the e-foundation stone of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex, Hiranagar in Kathua district. An official spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir government said the mega-sports complex to be spread over 270 kanals of land at Hiranagar in the Jammu region at an estimated cost of Rs 58.23 crore and is being undertaken under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP).

e-Foundation stone of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex laid at Hiranagar, Kathua by Union MoS PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union MoS Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju & Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. pic.twitter.com/mryx5gL4YU — J&K Sports Council (@JKSportsCouncil) September 12, 2020

READ | Kiren Rijiju urges WADA to expedite process of lifting NDTL's suspension

Rijiju Launches nation-wide Initiative Of Fit India Youth Clubs

Last month the Union Sports Minister also launched the Fit India Youth Club, an initiative to promote fitness across the country on the occasion of Independence day. The Fit India Youth Club, is a part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by Prime Minister Narndra, endeavours to harness the power of youth to create mass awareness about the importance of fitness, across the country.

The Fit India Youth Clubs bring together fitness and voluntarism in a unique way in which 75 lakh volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and National Service Scheme, along with Scouts and Guides, NCC and other youth organisations will come together to register in every block in the country.

According to a Sports Authority of India (SAI) media release, under the aegis of a district unit, each member of the club will motivate people from the community to take up fitness activities of 30 to 60 minutes in his or her daily routine. Additionally, the clubs will organise and encourage schools and local bodies to organise one community fitness programme every quarter.

READ | Arunachal MP Kiren Rijiju assures 'Indian Army contacted PLA' on 'abduction' of 5 teens

READ | Kiren Rijiju shares video of man hopping on a shark's back for a ride in the sea; watch

(With Agency inputs)