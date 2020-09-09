Kiren Rijiju Urges WADA To Expedite Process Of Lifting NDTL's Suspension

Highlighting readiness of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) to conduct tests as per World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has requested the apex agency to expedite the process of lifting the suspension of NDTL.

'I have worked towards promoting Clean sport'

"I have been informed that NDTL has submitted all the 47 corrective action reports to WADA as per timelines defined by WADA and also sent a compliance report on the 13 decision points conveyed by the Chair of the WADA Executive Committee. With this, NDTL now stands fully compliant with all requirements of WADA and the International Standard of Laboratories. I would request you to expedite the process and organize to lift the suspension of NDTL's WADA Accreditation," Rijiju told WADA President Witold Banka in an online meeting on Tuesday.

WADA accreditation of NDTL has been under suspension since August 20, 2019. "For years I have worked towards promoting Clean Sport and now as Sports Minister of India that commitment has only grown stronger. I am happy to inform you that Clean Sport is a focus area for my Ministry and we are committed to cooperating with WADA to ensure Clean Sport is achieved globally," Rijiju said during the meeting.

The Sports Minister also invited the WADA team for an on-site visit of NDTL. "Once international travel is allowed, I would request a WADA team to visit NDTL and check if all upgradations are as per the satisfaction of WADA. If anything else needs amendments, we will do so," he said.

Inviting the WADA President for an India visit, Sports Minister also offered to extend support to WADA in terms of greater financial contribution as well as manpower resources. "We are good at scientific research and I feel that the presence of Indian representatives in your various committees will be beneficial. On behalf of my government I would like to assure you that as a member nation, India is willing to extend all support," he said.

