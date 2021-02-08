Rise In Induction Of Women In Armed Forces; 9,100 Women Currently Serving: Centre

Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik revealed that a total of 9,118 women were serving as officers in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, adding that another 1,700 women had been approved to join as jawans in the corps of military police.

Citing official figures, Naik informed that there had been an increase in the number of women personnel in the armed forces in 2020 as compared to 2019. He also shared that the Indian Army has 12,18,036 men against 6,807 women, Indian Air Force has 1,46,727 men against 1,607 women, and the Indian Navy has 704 female officers.

Among all three forces, the highest percentage of women officers was in the Indian Navy and they constituted 6.5 per cent of its officer force. On the other hand, the Indian Army had the highest number of women serving as officers, becoming the first force to allow females to join at the rank of Sepoys.

Defence Ministry cites Permanent Commission

Moreover, Shripad Naik also cited that the Permanent Commission to Women Officers had now been extended in all other Arms/ Services, revealing that the Centre had sanctioned 1,700 women in the Military Police Corps in a phased manner.

In July 2020, the Army had initiated the process to grant permanent commission to short service women officers in 10 streams of the force. In November, it declared that around 49% women officers would continue to serve in the force.

The 10 streams of the armed forces in which women officers have been granted permanent commission include – Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC).

The Minister also shared that the forces were engaging in regular publicity measures to encourage youth including women to join IAF. "Modules like direct contact programme, print and electronic media is extensively used to create awareness about IAF and educate students about various mode of entries," he said.

(With Agency Inputs)