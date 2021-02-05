'Self Reliance In Defence Prominent For India’s Strategic Autonomy', Says Rajnath Singh

While addressing the 'Startup Manthan' at Aero India 2021 event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar) in manufacturing of defence equipment is a crucial factor for maintaining India's strategic autonomy. Asia's largest Aero show is being held at Bengaluru from February 3 to 5.

Attended the ‘Startup Manthan’ at #AeroIndia2021 in Bengaluru. This event provides an opportunity for startups to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the targeted audience. Happy to see innovative ideas & technologies adding new vigour to the startup ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/qnY4UDxuTn — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 5, 2021

The Defence Minister said that startups being the latest entrants in the defence sector require an extra push. Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative is one of the most effective start-up ecosystems.

"Our Government is acutely conscious that startups being the latest entrants in the defence manufacturing sector require that extra push. With this aim in view, we have taken many steps to foster and encourage this partnership with private industry. Attaining self-reliance in manufacturing of defence equipment is a crucial factor for maintaining India's strategic autonomy. Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative stands out as one of the most effective and well-executed defence Start-up ecosystems created in our country," he said.

This comes after a contract to manufacture 83 LCA Tejas fighters was handed over to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) by the Defence Ministry at the Aero India 2021 on Wednesday.

Addressing the Startup India campaign in India, Singh further added that, Startup India was based on three major pillars and soon the economy will be driven by the startups.

"Startup India is based on three major pillars- simplification and handholding, funding and incentives and industry-academia partnerships. Rs 4500 crores of investment made in 384 startups through funds of fund scheme. Our economy is soon going to be driven by the startups," said Singh.

Singh stated that the Start-up Manthan is going to provide a unique opportunity for start-ups to showcase their capabilities, products and services to the "targeted audience of industry leaders and business decision-makers."

iDEX Open Challenge initiative creates opportunities for innovators to propose ways for harnessing their technological capabilities to strengthen our nation’s military capability. Anyone with an idea that can be used in defence and aerospace can apply under this initiative: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) February 5, 2021

Singh expressed his happiness and announced that the 45 MSMEs which participated in Aero India have already got orders worth Rs 203 Cr and assured it will grow further in the times to come. India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) and other weapons systems including missiles, helicopters, tanks and artillery guns to friendly foreign countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister said at IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru.

"India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, LCA/helicopters, multi-purpose light transport aircraft, warship and patrol vessels, artillery gun systems, tanks, radars, military vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other weapons systems to IOR nations," Singh said on Thursday, reported ANI.

