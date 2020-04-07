Rishikesh: 11-year-old Girl Donates Her Piggy Bank To Help The Needy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The fear and panic revolving around the novel coronavirus pandemic has escalated to an unprecedented level and so has the number of rise in cases of people affected from the deadly disease. While most people have been staying indoors, in isolation, a few others have been coming up with kindness and positivity during the bleak times. Recently, an 11-year-old girl handed over her piggy bank to the police officials and donated whatever money it had.

Little citizen with a big heart

Alia Chawla, an 11-year-old girl, residing at Maniram Road in Rishikesh, reportedly donated her entire savings of a sum of Rs 10,141 to the policemen in Kotwali police station. In an attempt to provide a little help in order to combat the deadly COVID-19, the innocent little girl went to the Kotwali police station with her father and handed over her piggy bank. She reportedly, asked the policemen to break the piggy bank open and use whatever money it had for feeding the helpless animals and people, who have been starving amid lockdown. SSP Dharmendra Bisht and his team has reportedly started and promoted an initiative wherein they were dedicated to feed every single animal and person in the district, without fail, following which Alia and her father extended their support by the noble act of kindness.

Where the number of infections and fatalities due to coronavirus are continuously climbing, these acts of kindness are spreading around positivity and hope. The worldwide infected count now stands over 1,347,340 and a fatality rate of over 47,765. India, however, has 4,778 cases of infected patients with a fatality count of 136.

More acts of kindness by kids

Time and again, people have come around with their kind acts in an attempt to spread around positivity. On top of everything, little kids consider it as their responsibility to contribute a bit towards the fight against COVID-19. Twitter has continued to be showered by the kind acts displayed by people all around the world.

Meet 7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Kolasib Venglai(Mizoram) , he donated his entire savings of ₹333 to his Village Level Task Forces in this war against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/xtmX8xOcDW — M ᴀ ɴ ᴀ s 😷 (@JajaborManas) March 31, 2020

A daily bit of hope in the time of social distancing:

Shaivi Shah (aged 15) prepared 250 sanitation kits for the homeless in Cali. Each kit contains hand sanitizer, lotion, antibacterial soap, and reusable face masks to help the homeless stay safe during the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/c4fT4P0RO2 — Dorotea Deshishku (@DDeshishku) March 20, 2020

The real heroes.....from a small village in MP two chidren came forward with their pocket money to donate for Corona Virus relief fund...this is real India....salute to these kids and our PM who is inspiration for all Indians today... pic.twitter.com/gQ2cz8wphP — Pradeep Bishnoi (@sportspilot86) March 28, 2020

