From 'Peter Pan' To 'Matilda': Here Are Books That Will Keep Children Entertained

While everyone is spending time at their respective homes in order to maintain social distancing during the Coronavirus lockdown, it becomes difficult to pass time, especially for children. Children can get easily bored and therefore it is important for them to keep busy. There are many books that they can read in order to pass their time.

Books to read to kids during lockdown

Harry Potter series

The fantasy series traces the story of a young wizard named Harry Potter who struggles with his name and fame and is the biggest enemy of a terrifying wizard named Voldemort. Harry Potter's friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger help him through thick and thin. The series is written by J. K. Rowling.

Peter Pan

The novel was written by J. M. Barrie. The character Peter Pan is an immortal boy who plays with the members of the Lost Boys in Neverland. He also has adventures with ordinary children as well.

Alice in Wonderland

The novel Alice in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll takes you to the wonderful land of fantasy where there are rabbits in tuxedos and talking animals. Alice is an inquisitive little girl who falls in a rabbit hole and then has some great adventures. The book is immensely popular in children as well as adults.

Percy Jackson series

The Percy Jackson series is written by Rick Riordan. The book talks about a boy named Percy Jackson who suffers from ADHD. He then comes to know that he is the son of a Greek God and he now has to train himself against monsters at Camp Half-Blood.

Matilda

The book Matilda is based in a bright little girl who is a gifted child. She faces problems with the principal of her school Miss Trunchbell. The book is written by Roald Dahl.

The Cat in the Hat

The Cat in the Hat is written by Dr Seuss. The book traces the story of a cat who wears a red and white striped hat. He shows Sally and her brother tricks to entertain them. He wreaks havoc in the house but then produces a machine to clean up everything.

The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz is written by L. Frank Baum. The book tells the story of Dorothy and her faithful dog, who go on a journey to meet the Wizard of Oz. She makes friends with a unique bunch - the Scarecrow, the rusty Tinman, and the cowardly Lion, who was in search of courage.

