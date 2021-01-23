RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav To Meet Jharkhand CM Soren Over Health Condition Of Lalu Prasad

On Friday night, hours after former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to RIMS in Ranchi due to health issues, his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and sons Tejashwi Yadav & Tej Pratap Yadav met him. Addressing the media after meeting the RJD supremo at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Tejashwi Yadav said that he will meet the Jharkhand CM.

"Our family wants better treatment for him but it is for doctors to analyse what treatments can be provided here, after all test reports come. His situation is serious, I'll meet Jharkhand Chief Minister tomorrow." "He has already undergone heart surgery earlier and only 25 per cent of his kidney is functional. He has also been diagnosed with pneumonia. He is facing difficulty while breathing," he added.

Lalu rushed to RIMS

On Thursday, Lalu Prasad Yadav was rushed to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after experiencing breathlessness. The hospital confirmed that he has an infection in the lungs and his condition is stable. With the rapid antigen test of Lalu Prasad Yadav resulting negative, doctors await the RT-PCR report which will come tomorrow. Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti has already reached RIMS. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta have been monitoring the situation.

On December 12, RIMS' Dr Umesh Prasad who is treating Yadav at RIMS, stated that his kidney function can deteriorate at any time. Dr Prasad said that the situation is difficult to predict and has given it in writing to authorities. Later, the Jharkhand prisons department said that RJD leader Lalu Prasad is stable and he does not face any medical risks, serving a show cause to the doctor attending him for his "unauthorized" statement. The Jharkhand High Court also pulled up the authorities for transferring jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav to the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital from its paying ward last year without consulting higher authorities.

Lalu Yadav's bail plea

On October 9, Jharkhand High Court granted bail to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals amounting to Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in undivided Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister. However, he is in jail as bail hearing of Dumka treasury is pending. Lalu was sentenced to 14-year of prison in fodder scam cases.

