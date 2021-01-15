Lalu Yadav Taunts Nitish's 'furious Defence' On Murder Probe: 'Itchy Cat Will Claw Poles"

Retaliating to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'enraged defence' over an Indigo manager's death, RJD chief Lalu Yadav on Friday, taunted Nitish saying an 'itchy cat clawing the pole'. Stating that the failure had angered the 'weak CM', Lalu Yadav - who is currently at Dumka jail - took to Facebook to take a swipe at his old ally. Yadav's bail hearing is being heard by Jharkhand High Court in a fodder scam case.

Lalu: 'Angry weak man'

CM Nitish loses calm

In his first response after the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his calm and asked the reporters about their allegiance. Nitish Kumar assured that the Police Department will catch the culprit soon, however, he accused the reporters of "demoralising the morale of the Police force". Comparing the present situation of Bihar to that of 2005, a visibly angry Nitish yelled, "Tell me who do you support, why are you forgetting the situation of Bihar before 2005?"

When asked repeated questions on the law and order situation in the state, the CM lost his cool saying, "Go and find out who is behind all the crimes? Why don't you highlight the crime that was done under the wife-husband rule (Lalu-Rabri)? Tell your favourite person to get good advisers."

He also said, "I spoke to the DGP myself and he has assured that the criminals will be nabbed soon. Do you know who murdered that person? If you know the tell me, if you doubt someone or you get a clue then come and tell me. You tell me but why are you asking such questions. Your questions are inappropriate and wrong. You do not demoralise the Police by asking such questions because our Police department is working."

IndiGo's airport manager killed in Patna

IndiGo's airport manager in Patna Rupesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening. The airline confirmed the incident and said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager". The airport manager identified as Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on January 12. The Bihar government has formed a 5-member SIT to probe into the murder case. The incident took place at Shankar Path in the Punaichak area in the capital city, which is a high-security zone and includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence.

