RJD Attacks BJP's 'crazy Leaders' Over Jamia Shooting; Says EC Has Been Sent On Long Leave

Tweeting on the shocking incident wherein a gun-wielding man shot at a protesting student at Jamia, RJD openly attacked the BJP government at the Centre.

In a shocking incident on Thursday, a man wielding a pistol open fired near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital. He allegedly shot a protesting student.

Read: Delhi Police issues first reaction as gun-toting man opens fire at Jamia; injures one

"Crazy leaders were provoking firing, now a bullet has been fired! BJP did not want this! They wanted worse! And whatever it is will be worse than this situation! The BJP seems to have sent the Election Commission on a long leave!," read the tweet.

Read: Gun-wielding man held at Jamia after opening fire; 1 student injured: LIVE updates

सनकी हुक्मरानों ने गोली चलाने को उकसाया, आज गोली भी चल गई!



भाजपाई ये नहीं चाहते थे! वे तो इससे भी बुरा चाहते थे! और जो परिस्थिति है इससे भी बुरा होकर रहेगा!



ऐसा प्रतीत होता है भाजपा ने चुनाव आयोग को लंबी छुट्टी पर भेज दिया है! pic.twitter.com/sbLpgrVTLv — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) January 30, 2020

Read: Sena blasts 'snake' Sharjeel for defaming anti-CAA push, warns Centre of 'civil war' plot

'EC sent on long leave by BJP'

The RJD stated that this has happened after "crazy leaders" provoked people to open fire at the protestors of the anti-CAA disposition. They also took a jibe at the Election Commission for being sent on a "long leave" by the BJP and pulling wool over their eyes over the recent happenings in the country.

RJD's comments were come in the backdrop of the recent statements made by Union Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur in a BJP rally in Delhi where he had openly asked people to "shoot the traitors" ('Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko') after which the Election Commission (EC) had ordered the BJP to remove him from star campaigners list, and has subsequently prohibited him from campaigning in the Delhi polls for 96 hours.

Read: Sharjeel Imam 'highly radicalised, wants Islamic state' say Delhi Police sources