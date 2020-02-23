RJD's Tejashwi Attacks CM Nitish Kumar On Unemployment Ahead Of 'Berozgari Hatao Yatra'

On Sunday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in a series of tweets attacked the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar ahead of RJD's ‘Berozgari Hatao’ (Remove unemployment) Yatra on February 23. "Either remove unemployment or extend support to our Yatra," RJD's tweet read.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already started preparations for this year's assembly elections in Bihar. The party has made unemployment a big issue, with the ‘Berozgari Hatao’ (Remove unemployment) Yatra set to begin from February 23 to corner the Bihar government on the issue of unemployment.

“या तो रोज़गार दीजिए नीतीश जी नहीं तो इस यात्रा का समर्थन कीजिए।”



~तेजस्वी यादव जी का नीतीश जी से सीधा सवाल — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) February 23, 2020

"This is a fight for employment. Your brother (Tejashvi Yadav) is with you in this fight. Unemployment figures are highest in 45 years. Bihar is the youngest state but I am sad that Bihar remains the center of unemployment, Bihar has the highest unemployment rate in the country at 11.45%," the tweet further read.

ये रोजगार दिलाने की लड़ाई है।इस लड़ाई में आपका भाई आपके साथ है।

बेरोज़गारी के आँकड़े 45 साल में सबसे ज़्यादा है।बिहार सबसे युवा प्रदेश है लेकिन मुझे दुःख होता है की बिहार बेरोज़गारी का केंद्र बना हुआ है,पूरे देश में सबसे ज़्यादा बेरोज़गारी दर बिहार में 11.45% है।



तेजस्वी यादव जी — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) February 23, 2020

‘Berozgari Hatao Yatra’

The Berozgari Hatao Yatra will start at Bihar Veterinary College Ground in Patna following which it will be held in every district of the state. This bid can be seen as RJD’s attempt to increase its voter base in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2020. Currently, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar.

