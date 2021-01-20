Rlys Rename 'Howrah Kalka Mail' As 'Netaji Express' After 'Parakram Diwas' Announcement

Days before the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Ministry of Railways on January 19 in its release informed that it has renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express". Taking to Twitter, Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that 'Netaji's Prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development.'

Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his anniversary with the introduction of “Netaji Express” pic.twitter.com/EXaPMyYCxR — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 19, 2021

Ministry of Railways renames Howrah Kalka Mail

Release from Ministry of Railways read, "Regarding naming of 12311/12312 Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", Ministry of railways approves naming of train no 12311/12312 Howrah Kalka mail as "Netaji Express". Ensure compliance and action accordingly. Matter most urgent."

Started in the 19th Century as one of the early commercial passenger train services in India, the Kalka Mail has always enjoyed steady patronage and popularity connecting Howrah with Kalka. It is said that Bose took this train from Gomoh in Bihar after he escaped from his house in Kolkata in 1941.

PM Modi likely to visit West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound West Bengal's capital Kolkata to attend the celebration of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 23 at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme, say sources. The Government of India has also announced that it has decided to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary every year as Parakram Diwas. The Centre announced its move to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'. Ahead of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary this Saturday, the Ministry of Culture issued a circular on Tuesday announcing January 23 to be observed as Parakram Diwas every year from now on.

