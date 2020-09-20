Derek O'Brien Slams Centre Over Farm Bills, Says 'It's Parliament, Not Gujarat Gymkhana'

Lashing out at the BJP-led NDA over the agricultural reforms, TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday remarked that the BJP 'broke the back of Indian democracy'. The TMC MP was at the center of a high-pitched drama in the Rajya Sabha opposing the three farm bills. Defending his behavior in the Upper House, Derek said that if the government wants to 'cheat,' they will give it back 'twice as much'.

"Today is a historic day. Opposition MPs broke some microphones in the Rajya Sabha but BJP broke the back of Indian democracy. BJP and the Constitution answer me the following questions - Did the Opposition MPs get a chance to vote in Parliament on farm bills? Did they get a chance to press the division button... all parties together?" the TMC MP told ANI.

Hitting out at the BJP, O'Brien said, "The problem is... this is not the Gujarat Gymkhana, this is the Parliament of India. You have to follow certain rules. Mr Modi and Mr Shah must realise, we will fight till our last drop of blood to protect Parliament and democracy."

Opposition creates ruckus as Farmers Bills are passed

The Opposition created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha during the voice vote as many MPs attempted to storm the well and heckle the Chair. In the midst of this, TMC MP Derek O Brien tore some documents in front of the Deputy Chairman alongside trying to heckle him and snatch away his microphone.

The Opposition also took to sloganeering as the Bill was passed. The bill allows intra-state and inter-state trade of farmers’ produce beyond the physical premises of APMC markets.

MSP to stay

However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar defended the Bills in Rajya Sabha and asserted that MSP mechanism will continue and will not be impacted by the two legislations. Tomar during his Lok Sabha address had also assured that these new legislations would not encroach upon the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Acts of the states.

These two bills will ensure that farmers get better prices for their produce. They will not be subject to the regulations of mandis and they will be free to sell their produce to anyone. They will also not have to pay any taxes," Tomar said.

