RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Celebrates Pongal In Chennai & Meets Startups; Rahul & Nadda In TN

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will mark Pongal celebrations by participating in functions organised in Chennai on January 14. The RSS leader kick-started Pongal celebrations by visiting the Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu in the morning and is scheduled to participate in an event at Moolakadai. Mohan Bhagwat is on a two-day visit to the capital of Tamil Nadu where he is expected to meet young professionals and start-up owners and also likely to interact with dignitaries. The RSS chief will also review the organisation's work with local functionaries, a press release said.

Addressing the gathering during the Pongal celebrations at Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple, Mohan Bhagwat expressed happiness in participating in the event and noted that no other state apart from Tamil Nadu celebrated Pongal for three days. Further, the RSS leader hailed the worshipping of the Sun and remarked that the humankind attempted to be like the Sun. Mohan Bhagwat also advocated for the use of 'sweet language' while speaking instead of fighting.

Tamil Nadu: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers at Sri Kadumbadi Chinnamman Temple in Ponniammanmedu, Chennai today and participated in #Pongal celebrations. pic.twitter.com/N9y2SJyLbi — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also scheduled to visit Chennai on January 14 to participate in an event organised by the Thuglaq magazine. However, no such visit has been confirmed by the Home Ministry. BJP national president JP Nadda will visit Chennai on Thursday to participate in the 'Namma Ooru Pongal' event organised by the Tamil Nadu BJP unit. JP Nadda will also be addressing Thuglak magazine's 51st-anniversary function.

Pongal greetings to all, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. This special festival showcases the best of Tamil culture. May we be blessed with good health and success. May this festival also inspire us to live in harmony with nature and further the spirit of compassion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also be visiting Madurai on Thursday to participate in a Jallikattu event. The party's state president K S Alagiri had said on Tuesday that Gandhi would visit Tamil Nadu on Pongal day. Rahul Gandhi's visit alongside the increase in the frequency of the visits of the BJP leaders to the poll-bound southern states is an indication of their intent to create inroads and their attempts to gain more seats and popularity.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021 and the political parties have started their campaign. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, AIADMK has arrived at reconciliation between two warring factions - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS). Incumbent E Palaniswamy has been named as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. On the other side, AIADMK has said that they are the big-brother within the NDA alliance. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan is on a campaign trail and Alagiri has said that the launch of his political party will be in January. Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year has backed out due to health reasons.

