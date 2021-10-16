RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says No Discrimination Between J&K, Ladakh Post Art 370 Abrogation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday backed the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 and alleged that before the abrogation, almost 80% of the funds allocated to Jammu and Kashmir used to land in the pockets of political leaders. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also outlined the ongoing developments in Jammu and Kashmir and said that following the abrogation of Article 370 discrimination in the Valley does not exist anymore.

Lauding Centre's decision on Article 370, Mohan Bhagwat said, "Before the abrogation of Article 370, 80 percent of what was done for Kashmir valley, used to end up in the pockets of political leaders and not reach people. Now, after the abrogation people of Kashmir valley are experiencing direct access to development and availing of benefits."

"I visited Jammu and Kashmir and saw the current situation. After the abrogation of Article 370, the path to development has opened for all. On the pretext of Article 370, Jammu and Ladakh were discriminated against earlier. That discrimination doesn't exist anymore," added RSS Chief Bhagwat.

In August 2019, the Central government scrapped Article 370 which gave special rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two categories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

RSS Chief cautions people to comply with COVID guidelines

Earlier on Friday, addressing his annual Vijaya Dashami speech, Mohan Bhagwat lauded the healthcare and frontline workers for their dedicated efforts during the COVID pandemic. While speaking to the people in Nagpur, Bhagwat highlighted that the society has exemplified resilience through its collective efforts during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which was far more destructive and did not spare anyone. "Yet efforts of the men and women who were selflessly dedicated in the service of humankind despite serious health hazards posed by the disease are praiseworthy", he added.

Talking about the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the RSS chief said that coronavirus vaccinations are being administered to the people on a large basis and the drive needs to be completed soon. "The society at large is vigilant and Sangh Swayamsevaks along with several other righteous people and organisations have trained workers right up to the village level who will maintain vigilance and garner on-ground support in case of emergency", Bhagwat said.

