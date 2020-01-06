India Has A History Of 'putting Off' Problems, Take Clue From China, Says EAM Jaishankar 

Union Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Monday drew comparisons between India and China in terms of the problems faced by both the countries and the rise of both the countries in the global world. The Union Minister referred to the Chinese system as a 'problem solver' while he stated that the Indian instinct is to home in on a solution. He added that India has accumulated a legacy of problems.

'This should be our learning from China'

Speaking at an event on Mondaym, Jaishankar elaborated on the problems faced by India and said, "Citizenship issue started 40-50 years ago. Article 370 was temporary, yet it took 70 years. Look at the Ayodhya land dispute, it lasted 150 years. We tend to put it off. Unless the society has a mindset to resolve, we cannot go ahead. This should be our learning from China. India and China rising differentially but at close proximity. We need to have leaders level of engagements"

Furthermore, Jaishankar also said, "We should look at the China story systemically. This China will impact the world more and it is important to understand the thinking of this China. It is important there is a leader to leader understanding of each other's thinking."

'No country has been victim of terrorism as we have been'

The External Affairs Minister also reflected upon India's policy of counter-terrorism and how the country has been a victim of terrorism since long. He said, "No country has been a victim of terrorism as we have been, that is why we should never allow terrorism to be normalised. We should develop our narratives, our core interests, and make ourself more attractive. Territorial integrity is our core interest. If there is violation of our territorial integrity then it cannot be considered as normal."

