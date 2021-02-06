Last Updated:

Sachin Tendulkar's 'India Together' Tweet Gains Mass Support; Netizens Laud Stand

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has amassed massive support from his fans on social media for opposing foreign interference in India's affairs

Sachin Tendulkar

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has amassed massive support from his fans on social media for opposing foreign interference in India's affairs, against the backdrop of a controversy that was triggered after pop sensation Rihanna commented on the ongoing farmers' agitation.

The former Indian cricket team captain had tweeted on Wednesday saying that external forces can be spectators, but not participants in India's internal affairs. "Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," he said along with the popular hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. 

 

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet draws criticism

The 2011 World Cup winner's tweet also received criticism from some people, including politicians, who accused the Centre of pitting Tendulkar against foreign celebrities like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, and others voicing opinions on the farm laws. Moreover, leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) went on to say that the cricket legend was undeserving of the Bharat Ratna award for expressing his views on the controversy.

#NationwithSachin trends on Twitter

Now, Tendulkar's staunch fan base has come to his rescue as they backed the legendary cricketer's and reminded the critics of his accolades, patriotism, and service to the country. Tendulkar loyalists started trending #NationWithSachin to support the former batsman and urged people to go beyond hate messages. Here's a look at a few reactions. 

