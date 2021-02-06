Sachin Tendulkar's 'India Together' Tweet Gains Mass Support; Netizens Laud Stand

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has amassed massive support from his fans on social media for opposing foreign interference in India's affairs, against the backdrop of a controversy that was triggered after pop sensation Rihanna commented on the ongoing farmers' agitation.

The former Indian cricket team captain had tweeted on Wednesday saying that external forces can be spectators, but not participants in India's internal affairs. "Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation," he said along with the popular hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's tweet draws criticism

The 2011 World Cup winner's tweet also received criticism from some people, including politicians, who accused the Centre of pitting Tendulkar against foreign celebrities like Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, and others voicing opinions on the farm laws. Moreover, leaders of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) went on to say that the cricket legend was undeserving of the Bharat Ratna award for expressing his views on the controversy.

#NationwithSachin trends on Twitter

Now, Tendulkar's staunch fan base has come to his rescue as they backed the legendary cricketer's and reminded the critics of his accolades, patriotism, and service to the country. Tendulkar loyalists started trending #NationWithSachin to support the former batsman and urged people to go beyond hate messages. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Thread About Sachin Tendulkar's Charity Work all across the India !! everyone must See This RETWEET & Spread !!



That's Sachin Tendulkar 🇮🇳#SachinTendulkar #NationWithSachin pic.twitter.com/b0KvGxBaVo — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳 Fan Club 🇮🇳 (@CrickeTendulkar) February 6, 2021

I and a lot many youths like me are and will always be with u hero @sachin_rt .U r role model for almost every cricketer(in India as well as world) of this era.

And moreover u r #BharatRatna awardee.

I salute ur achievement and modesty throughout ur career.🙏#NationWithSachin pic.twitter.com/9cdefvqIOp — Adarsh Pandey (@imadarsh_pandey) February 6, 2021

#NationWithSachin he is gem of Indian cricket .we all support.him for the unity of our country. — santosh kumar (@santosh82101796) February 6, 2021

God @sachin_rt has and will always promote Unity. His recent statements, too, were in the same light and it's absolutely shameful of people to react the way they have - hopeless!#IStandWithSachin #NationWithSachin — Ameya Bhagwat (@ameyabhagwat9) February 6, 2021

#NationWithSachin

Nation is first for our Godji🙏❤ always forever @sachin_rt love you Sachin sir, Thank you a ton Sir for your sincere dedication, contribution for our Country since last 24 years, for generation after generation 🙏🙏🇮🇳❤❤ @100MasterBlastr @Sachinist @Barahism pic.twitter.com/4mpx7Lmp5E — PARAMITA_SACHINIST (@paro_sachinist) February 6, 2021

INDIA FIRST🇮🇳

Sachin Tendulkar Lost His Father During WC 99, he Back for funeral of his father. Without SRT we Lost Vs Zim



His Mother Said- GO & PLAY for ur Nation.

Sachin Came back in 3 days Scored 140 V Kenya & Won For INDIA.#NationWithSachinpic.twitter.com/rcYTv5hLlE — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳 Fan Club 🇮🇳 (@CrickeTendulkar) February 6, 2021

Pride of Maratha and Pride of India #NationWithSachin pic.twitter.com/7m4coAhHLv — Roman Empire (@RomanEm73754515) February 6, 2021

This Sachin Tendulkar Entry Has A Separate Fan Base!



No Matter Lord's, MCG or Eden Gardens. He was & will remain God Of Cricket 🙏🏼



Don't Ask For Respect, You Have To Earn It.



Bharat Ratna @sachin_rt#NationWithSachinpic.twitter.com/oXwSVeL6Uj — Gaurav Mishra (@IAmGMishra) February 6, 2021

