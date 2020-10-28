'Sack Param Bir Singh' Becomes National Outcry As Sadhvi Pragya Shares Torture Ordeal

Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur while speaking with Republic Media Network's editor in chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday, elaborated on the horrific and frightening atrocities that she suffered while being in the custody of Maharashtra Police. Netizens once again outraged over the atrocious acts of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as Sadhvi Pragya claimed Param Bir Singh was then a part of the investigation of Malegaon Blast case and inflicted inhumane torture on her.

"Param Bir Singh said to his policemen 'you don't have enough strength, I will show you how it's done," Sadhvi Pragya claimed Param Bir Singh said to his policemen while inflicting torture on her.

While giving the horrific accounts of the torture inflicted on her, she further said Parambir Singh grabbed the belts of other policemen and physically hit her continuously that she collapsed.

CARRYING LIFE LONG CONSEQUENCES BECAUSE OF TORTURE: SADHVI

"He did not stop at that, he continued beating me and torturing me even after I collapsed and lay unconscious on the floor. Then they discreetly took me to some hospital and when the hospital submitted the report, it stated that my lungs are damaged due to the brutal assault by the policemen. I used to be physically fit but today my state is such that I struggle to even walk independently. I manage to walk a few steps and then there are days when I am bedridden for days because my spinal cord has been damaged and I have been facing several other health issues due to the torture that I will never be able to become fit again," Sadhvi Pragya said while narrating the details of the torture.

Soon after Sadhvi Pragya revealed the horrific ordeal that she suffered under police custody, Twitter was stormed by comments demanding Param Bir Singh's resignation, while people expressed shock and agony on hearing the humanely impossible atrocities.

Malegaon Blast case

Sadhvi Pragya claimed she was falsely implicated in the Malegaon Blast case which took place in September 2008 killing six people and injuring dozens when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon. The Anti Terrorist Squad team was led by ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was later killed in the 26/11 attacks, arrested seven accused - Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Shiv Narayan Gopal Singh Kalsanghra, Shyam Bhawarlal Sahu, serving Army officer - Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit and others. Sadhvi Pragya, who in 2008 was an ABVP student leader, was later released on bail due to claims of having contracted breast cancer in April 2017. She was in jail for 9 years and she still faces trial under other criminal provisions including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has publically claimed 'torture' by Karkare. She has now been elected to Lok Sabha after defeating Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in 2019 Bhopal Lok Sabha polls.

