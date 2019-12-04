SAD Leader Manjinder Sirsa Requests Centre To Rename Roads In Delhi

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday, December 4, asked the Centre to rename all the roads, streets, and monuments in Delhi that are named after Babur and Aurangzeb. Taking to Twitter, the SAD leader requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take the issue up with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and further direct New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). In the tweet, he mentioned that it should be renamed in order to "respect the sentiments of billions of Indians."

Sirsa also wrote a letter to Amit Shah requesting him the removal of the names. In the letter, he mentioned, "On behalf of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Sikh Sangat, would like to humbly request you to consider removing the name of Babur and Aurangzeb as they were tyranted rulers. Babar used all kinds of exploitation against people wherever he invaded. Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb was responsible for the forceful religious conversion of Hindus to Islam." He further wrote, "We should promote noble persons like Diwan Todar Mal. Moti Ram Mehra and Sher Mohammed Khan for renaming the streets and roads of Delhi against Aurangzeb so that people get the right message."

I humbly request @AmitShah Ji to take up with @ArvindKejriwal govt & direct NDMC to rename all the roads, streets and monuments in Delhi named after Babur and Aurangzeb... respecting the sentiments of billions of Indians@ANI @TimesNow @republic @htTweets @aajtak @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/wGJyrlAeWR — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) December 4, 2019

Sirsa paints Aurangzeb Lane sign black

Earlier on Sunday, December 1, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader along with other Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members painted the Aurangzeb Lane signboard in Lutyens' Delhi. Sirsa demanded the removal of the Mughal Emperor's name from the signboards, streets and also textbooks.

Read: Watch: Manjinder Singh Sirsa speaks on Kartarpur corridor remark

Read: Manjinder Sirsa condemns Pak minister for crediting Bajwa for Kartarpur

Read: Delhi HC disposes of plea on delay in sanctions by the AAP Government in JNU sedition case

Read: Javadekar slams AAP for not fulfilling poll promises, taking undue credit for devp projects