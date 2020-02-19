"Gender Not Basis Of Competence": Sadhguru Hails SC's Verdict On Women Officers In Army

Spiritual leader Sadhguru on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on setting up a permanent commission for women in the Indian armed forces, saying that gender does not define competence.

Taking to Twitter, Sadhguru praised the Indian Army, terming it as one of the finest and diverse armies in the world. Congratulating all women officers on the development, the leader said that the judgment supports the 'inclusiveness' of the army.

#IndianArmy is one of the finest armies in the world; also the most diverse & inclusive. Supreme Court judgment upholds this inclusiveness. Gender is not the basis of one's competence. Congratulations to all women officers. –Sg https://t.co/ypMGE8B8lK — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 19, 2020

READ | Pulwama Martyr's 28-Year-Old Wife Set To Join Indian Army, Says She Feels Close To Him

SC's verdict on for women in armed forces

The Supreme Court upheld the 2010 Delhi HC judgment to direct that the Permanent Commission must be given to all women officers in the Army irrespective of their years of service.

The apex court stated that this was necessary to tackle the 'gender discrimination' that took place in the armed forces. Addressing this, the SC bench headed by Justice Chandrachud observed that Centre's argument note for opposing permanent commission and command appointment to women citing physiological features perpetuates "gender stereotypes".

"It is an insult to women as well as the army when aspersions are cast on women, their ability and their achievements in the army," read the Supreme Court's order.

READ | SC Says Women Can get Command Positions In Army, Directs Permanent Commission For All Women Officers

"Right time is yet to come"

Western Army Commander Lieutenant General RP Singh on Tuesday said that it is a matter of happiness that women officers are being given a permanent commission in selected areas in the force. He also said, however, that the time is not right to include them in combat roles.

Lt Gen Singh, while replying to a question on giving combat roles to women army officers during an interaction with reporters in Dehradun said, "We welcome the Supreme Court ruling to give women officers permanent commission. We don’t have any issues or regrets on the same. However, as far as combat role for them is concerned, I think the right time for it has not come yet.”

“It is an evolutionary process. Women officers are already into other wings related to combat if not direct. We hope in the future they will get into more roles and contribute to the Indian Army,” he added.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre As SC Backs Permanent Commission For Women Officers In Forces

READ | 'Right Time Hasn't Come Yet': Western Army Commander On Inclusion Of Women In Combat Roles