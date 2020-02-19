'Right Time Hasn't Come Yet': Western Army Commander On Inclusion Of Women In Combat Roles

Western Army Commander Lieutenant General RP Singh on Tuesday said that it is a matter of happiness that women officers are being given a permanent commission in selected areas in the force. He also said that the time is not right to include them in combat roles.

'I think the right time for it has not come yet'

Lt Gen Singh while replying to a question on giving combat roles to women army officers during an interaction with reporters at the Western Command’s Investiture Ceremony in Uttarakhand’s capital of Dehradun said, "We welcome the SC ruling to give women officers permanent commission. We don’t have any issues or regrets on the same. However, as far as combat role for them is concerned, I think the right time for it has not come yet.”

“It is an evolutionary process. Women officers are already into other wings related to combat if not direct. We hope in the future they will get into more roles and contribute to the Indian Army,” he added.

'This is a matter of happiness'

Lt Gen Singh said, "Indian Army is very big, which includes combat element, combat support elements and services elements. In selected areas, women officers are being given permanent commission. This is a matter of happiness. I am sure that they will be able to contribute even more to the Indian Army in upcoming times."

The General Officer stressed that it is the man behind the machine who will remain the most important deciding factor in winning any future conflict. "While the militaries across the world are aspiring to modernise their weapon system and automation infield is the order of the day, we should not forget that it is the man behind the machine whose determination, zeal and professional excellence with dedication will remain the most important deciding factor in winning any future conflict," he said.

"I am proud to place it on record that we are one of the most professional Armies in the world wherein every unit trains hard and prepares for the crucial role not only in the battlefield but also in the challenges of a peacetime life," he added.

In a landmark judgment restoring the rights of women Army officers, the Supreme Court on Monday said that the permanent commission (PC) will apply to all women officers in the Indian Army in service, irrespective of their years of service.

