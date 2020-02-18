Pulwama Martyr's 28 Year Old Wife Set To Join Indian Army, Says She Feels Close To Him

Nikita Kaul, wife of martyred Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, is all set to join the Indian Army. Her late husband Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal was martyred in a gun battle that ensued after the cowardly Pulwama attack. 28-year-old Nikita Kaul has cleared the Short Service Commission (SSC) examination as well as the interview and is now waiting for the merit list to be declared after which she will join the forces as a cadet. The martyr's wife says this is her way of paying tribute to her husband and it gives her a feeling of being close to him.

"You said you loved me, but the fact is you loved the nation more"

Their marriage was not even a year old when her husband was martyred exactly a year ago to this date. During the soldier's farewell, Nikita Kaul while bidding good-bye to her martyred husband gave a heart-wrenching message and asked people to be strong rather than being sympathetic.

Facing the coffin covered in the national flag and holding back tears, Nikita Kaul had said, "You said you loved me, but the fact is you loved the nation more. I am really proud. We all love you. The way you love everyone is entirely different because you sacrificed your life for the people who you may have never met, but still you decided to give your life for them. You are such a brave man. I am very honoured to have you as my husband. I'll love you till my last breath. I owe my life to you."

After the cowardly Pulwama attack was orchestrated which martyred 40 CRPF personnel on 14 February 2019, the security forces had launched a search and destroy operation and on February 18 and a number of hardcore terrorists responsible for the attack were neutralised in an intense gun battle that ensued for over 20 hours. However, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal along with Sep Ajay Kumar, Sep Hari Singh, and Hav Sheo Ram were severely injured and were martyred in the intense gun battle.

Besides eliminating the terrorists, to further avenge the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force of February 26 infiltrated the Pakistani skies and carried out air-strike in Balakot, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The intense airstrike directed against terrorist training camps and terror launchpads is said to have killed 200 to 300 terrorists.

