Suresh Raina Thanks Jammu & Kashmir Governor For Opportunity To Grow Cricket In The Region

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is striving for the development of sports in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The southpaw had announced his unavailability for the Dream11 IPL 2020, citing 'personal reasons' and flew back to India from the UAE. During his extended time away from playing cricket, Suresh Raina has taken up the initiative to establish sports in J&K and promoting it amongst the youth.

Suresh Rana took to Twitter to share his excitement of working towards the development of sports for the youth in Jammu and Kashmir. The cricketer met the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha as he revealed through his post that he looks forward to creating more such opportunities in the region.

Delighted to be working towards the development of sports for youth in Jammu & Kashmir & all of this is only possible with the support of honourable Governor @manojsinha_ Sir. Looking forward to creating many more opportunities! #jaihind 🇮🇳 #JammuKashmir pic.twitter.com/vtv6pgM0dv — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 6, 2020

ALSO READ | BCCI To Fly Indian Players Directly To Australia From Dubai Post Dream11 IPL 2020 Final?

This seems to be a positive development as Suresh Raina had also met J&K Principal Secretary Nitishwar Kumar and discussed his plans of building academies to train young and aspiring cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir. Suresh Raina had earlier promised to set up 10 schools in Jammu and Kashmir when he met Sinha last month.

Suresh Raina retirement

A swashbuckling batsman who is known for his contribution in white-ball cricket for India, Suresh Raina also gained popularity for his athletic fielding capabilities. Suresh Raina was a mainstay in the Indian middle-order under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. The batsman struggled to cement his position in the team after Virat Kohli took charge. The 33-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket through a social media post on August 15.

Fans were waiting to see 'Chinna Thala' back on the cricket field in the Dream11 IPL 2020, but the cricketer's unavailability left his fans disappointed.

ALSO READ | Suriya Pens A Note On Dhoni-Raina Retirement; Says 'Only The Best Awaits You Both'

Suresh Raina net worth:

As per Kreedon.com, the Suresh Raina net worth is valued at approximately ₹180 crore. The batsman used to receive a yearly salary of ₹1 crore from the BCCI courtesy of having a Grade C contract until 2019. The batsman pockets ₹11 crore for representing the Chennai franchise. Raina will not be paid his Dream11 IPL 2020 compensation as he is set to miss the season.

ALSO READ | Jemimah Rodrigues Recalls 2013 Champions Trophy Final On MS Dhoni, S Raina Retirement

According to aksharit.org, Suresh Raina has endorsed several brands throughout his prolific career. The list includes BookMyShow-backed fantasy sports platform Fantain, sportswear brand Asics and Pureplay. Apart from these, the player is also linked with mobile brand Intex, HP and CEAT Tyres. The player is believed to charge ₹7 crore per endorsement.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

MS Dhoni (Captain), N Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Piyush Chawla, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Franchise Earnings, Players' Salaries To Be Cut By UAE's 2018 VAT Policy?

Image source: Suresh Raina Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.