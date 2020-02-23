Samajwadi Party Leader Calls UP CM Yogi An 'Accidental Chief Minister'

The national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, IP Singh, on Sunday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adhitynath as an 'Accidental CM'. Taking to the microblogging site, IP Singh said that because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's order, CM Yogi will not be accompanying Donald Trump during his visit to Agra. Singh also said that UP is now helpless under the governance of leaders like Sanjay Bansal.

Further slamming Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Singh said that he has looted Rs. 4100 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. This statement of Singh comes after there were reports that during Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will not be meeting him.

'Accidental CM'

In a series of tweets, Singh said, "To meet US President Donald Trump, CM Yogi Adityanath has grown the hair on his head, it was heard that new clothes were also made by the Chief Minister. But Modi attacked all the aspirations. This is the first occasion when the CM is kept away from Agra."

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप से मिलने

के लिए सीएम @myogiadityanath ने

अपने सिर के बाल तक बढ़ा लिए थे,सुनने में आया था कि नये कपड़े भी मुख्यमंत्री बनवाये थे।

लेकिन मोदी ने सबके अरमानों पर कुठाराघात

कर दिया।

पहला अवसर होगा जब सीएम को आगरा से दूर रखा गया है। — I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) February 23, 2020

"Such treatment with Accidental Chief Minister is always done by two Gujaratis. By the way, all three of them are external members of Uttar Pradesh. Today Uttar Pradesh feels helpless. Outsiders like Sunil Bansal are engaged in looting day and night. Piyush Goyal has robbed UPPCL's Rs. 4100 crore."

एक्सीडेंटल चीफ मिनिस्टर के साथ ऐसा बर्ताव

तो बार बार दोनों गुजराती करते हैं। वैसे तीनों

उत्तर प्रदेश के लिए बाहरी है।

आज उत्तर प्रदेश असहाय महसूस करता है। ऊपर से सुनील बंसल जैसे बाहरी लोग रातदिन लूटने में लगे हुए है।

पीयूष गोयल ने UPPCL के 4100 सौ

करोड़ रु0 लूटकर ले जा चुके हैं। https://t.co/8X2seD7XzY — I.P. Singh (@IPSinghSp) February 23, 2020

