Samajwadi Party Leader Calls UP CM Yogi An 'Accidental Chief Minister'

General News

The national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, IP Singh on Sunday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adhitynath as an 'accidental CM'.

Samajwadi

The national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, IP Singh, on Sunday called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adhitynath as an 'Accidental CM'. Taking to the microblogging site, IP Singh said that because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's order, CM Yogi will not be accompanying Donald Trump during his visit to Agra. Singh also said that UP is now helpless under the governance of leaders like Sanjay Bansal. 

Further slamming Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Singh said that he has looted Rs. 4100 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. This statement of Singh comes after there were reports that during Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will not be meeting him.

READ | Bhim Army Chief Takes On UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Says They 'will Pay For Each Crime'

'Accidental CM'

In a series of tweets, Singh said, "To meet US President Donald Trump, CM Yogi Adityanath has grown the hair on his head, it was heard that new clothes were also made by the Chief Minister. But Modi attacked all the aspirations. This is the first occasion when the CM is kept away from Agra."

READ | Hindi Connects Large Part Of India Together: Yogi Adityanath

"Such treatment with Accidental Chief Minister is always done by two Gujaratis. By the way, all three of them are external members of Uttar Pradesh. Today Uttar Pradesh feels helpless. Outsiders like Sunil Bansal are engaged in looting day and night.  Piyush Goyal has robbed UPPCL's Rs. 4100 crore."

READ | UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Accompany US President & Trump Family To Taj Mahal

READ | UP CM Yogi, Gujarat CM Rupani Not To Be Part Of Trump's Taj Visit, Roadshow: Sources

