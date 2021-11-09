Samajwadi Party Launches Perfume Ahead Of UP Polls, Scent To 'end Hatred' In 2022

In the run-up to UP Polls 2022, Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday came up with a novel way to engage in political campaigning by launching their very own brand of perfume 'to end hatred'. Addressing a press conference, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav accompanied by other senior leaders launched the 'Samajwadi Sugandh' made up of '22 natural scents'. According to SP Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain, when people use the perfume, they will smell the scent of 'socialism' in it.

While inaugurating the ‘Samajwadi Attar’, Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain said that the perfume had been prepared by 2 scientists over a period of 4 months to include scents from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. "Today, the Samajwadi Party under the leadership of Akhilesh Ji and others is launching the 'Samajwadi Sugandh'. Two scientists have spent 4 months on this. We worked on the perfume based on the directions of our president," he said.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, there are 22 natural scents in it. When you use it, you will smell socialism, brotherhood, and love. You will also smell Kannauj's soil. In Uttar Pradesh, elections are being held. There is a storm of hatred in the state, this perfume will end the hatred and spread love and brotherhood. We are preparing another perfume with 24 scents for 2024 also. That will also help eradicate hatred," he added.

SP's new perfume comes in red and green, the official colours of the party. Bearing the face of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, the bottle also features an emblem of a 'cycle' which is the party's official symbol for elections. Moreover, Kannauj MLC Pammi Jain’s personal phone number is also provided at the back of the perfume box allowing people to reach out to the leaders of the party in person.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the SP has attempted to reach out to the people using scents. In 2016, the Samajwadi Party had launched four perfumes to mark four years in power. The special editions featured images of the Varanasi ghat, Kannauj, Taj Mahal, and Rumi Darwaza.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launches 'Samajwadi Attar'



"The perfume will end hatred in 2022," says SP MLC Pushpraj Jain at the launch pic.twitter.com/l0SQ11Gvt3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 9, 2021

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The ruling BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent fiery Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While SP chief Akhilesh Singh Yadav has announced that he will not fight the polls personally, the party is expected to ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP are some of the names that have emerged. Meanwhile, BSP's Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, and with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return.

