Sambit Patra Unsparing On Rahul Gandhi's 'I'm Not Rahul Savarkar', 'Rape In India' Remarks

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Saturday, December 14, responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark on 'Rahul Savarkar' remark. The BJP leader called out Rahul Gandhi for comparing himself with the 'brave' Veer Savarkar. In his statement given to a news agency, the BJP leader said, "Rahul Gandhi can never become Savarkar. Savarkar was veer (brave) and patriot. Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of Pakistan on Article 370, Balakot airstrike, surgical strikes, and CAB. He can never emulate Veer Savarkar. If Rahul Gandhi wants a new name then from today BJP will call him 'Rahul thoda sharm kar (Rahul, have some shame). A man who compares 'Make in India' with 'Rape in India' has crossed all limits."

Sambit Patra, BJP: Even if Rahul Gandhi takes 100 births he can't be Rahul Savarkar. Savarkar was 'Veer', patriot&had sacrificed. The language Rahul Gandhi uses for Article 370, air strike, surgical strike, CAB is Pakistan's language. He can't be 'Veer' or be at par with Savarkar pic.twitter.com/N6dME4qE4Z — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2019

While addressing the Bharat Bachao Rally on December 14, the Congress leader had refused to apologise for his 'Rape in India' remark. Rahul said, "I was told by the BJP in Parliament yesterday, 'Rahul Ji, you gave a speech. Apologise for that.' I was told to apologise for something which is right. My name is not Rahul Savarkar. My name is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth,"

Rahul Gandhi's controversial 'Rape in India' remark

Politicizing rape, Rahul Gandhi at an election rally in poll-bound Jharkhand had said that the initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not ‘Make in India’ but ‘Rape in India’. Gandhi, in a bid to mock and attack the ‘Make in India’ scheme, made a derogatory remark in the backdrop of the recent rape and murder incidents that shook the entire country. His comment came as a reiteration, days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. The remarks over the heinous rape cases has outraged the BJP and the parliament witnessed a huge uproar. The party has demanded an apology from the Congress leader for the remark.

