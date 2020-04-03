BJP's Sambit Patra Isues First Response To PM Modi's '9 Minutes At 9pm' Coronavirus Appeal

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the citizens to on April 5, Sunday, stand in their balconies or in any corner of their house for 9 minutes with candles, lamps or mobile flashlights to mark India's fight against Coronavirus, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra asked the citizens to support the united effort and said, "Come let's light the lamp".

Taking to Twitter, Sambit Patra posted in a poem in Hindi as well.

'Aao Milke Deep Jalaye'

आओ फिर से दिया जलाएँ

भरी दुपहरी में अँधियारा

सूरज परछाई से हारा

अंतरतम का नेह निचोड़ें-

बुझी हुई बाती सुलगाएँ।

आओ फिर से दिया जलाएँ



आहुति बाकी यज्ञ अधूरा

अपनों के विघ्नों ने घेरा

अंतिम जय का वज़्र बनाने-

नव दधीचि हड्डियाँ गलाएँ।

आओ फिर से दिया जलाएँ#AaoMilKeDeepJalaye — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 3, 2020

'Nobody has to gather at any place during this event'

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of Coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," PM Modi said.

#BREAKING | On Sunday, April 5, we must challenge Coronavirus & introduce it to the power of light; 1.3 billion people must show their united power, at 9 pm for 9 minutes, by turning off all lights at home, standing at balconies, & lighting diyas, candles, flashlights: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/siMps9KpMt — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

READ | 'WHO? Call it China Health Organisation!': Japan makes big allegations amid Coronavirus

The Prime Minister further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection. "I have one more prayer to all of you, nobody has to gather at any place during this event. Everyone will light a Diya only at their doors, windows or balconies. The Laxman Rekha of social distancing must be followed," Modi said.

READ | PM Modi's giant appeal: 'On April 5 at 9 PM for 9 mins, challenge Coronavirus with light'

A video messsage to my fellow Indians. https://t.co/rcS97tTFrH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have passed away. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

READ | 6 Markaz attendees booked for vulgar behaviour towards nurses at Ghaziabad hospital

READ | PM Modi's FULL video message to the people of India amid Coronavirus lockdown here; WATCH