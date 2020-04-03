PM Modi's FULL Video Message To The People Of India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Here; WATCH

Sharing a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said thanked people for following the guidelines of the lockdown. He also thanked people for showing gratitude to the health workers and essential services workers on Janta Curfew. He said that the world is watching how 'we are united to fight against Coronavirus.'

Watch the full message here

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have succumbed. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

In a short while from now, at 9 AM, will be sharing a video message for the people of India. Do watch. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would share a small video message with the people of India at 9 am on April 3. Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the measures to combat the novel Coronavirus. Praising the states for working as a team, he informed them about the possibility of a second wave of the spread of the virus.

PM interacts with CMs

Highlighting that the common goal was to ensure minimum loss of life, the PM noted that testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine should remain the areas of focus in the next few weeks. The PM also flagged the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical equipment and called for dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients. Another important message imparted by PM Modi was that Crisis Management Groups needed to be set up at the district level besides the appointment of District Surveillance Officers.

