The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi's FULL Video Message To The People Of India Amid Coronavirus Lockdown Here; WATCH

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a small video message with the people of the country amid rising cases of Coronavirus

Written By Navashree Nandini | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Sharing a video message on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said thanked people for following the guidelines of the lockdown. He also thanked people for showing gratitude to the health workers and essential services workers on Janta Curfew. He said that the world is watching how 'we are united to fight against Coronavirus.'

Watch the full message here

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 2069 confirmed novel Coronavirus cases in the country. Out of this,156 people have recovered while 53 others have succumbed. Currently, there are 1860 active COVID-19 cases.

Mann Ki Baat: 'Increase social distancing, decrease emotional distancing,' advises PM Modi

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that he would share a small video message with the people of India at 9 am on April 3. Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the measures to combat the novel Coronavirus. Praising the states for working as a team, he informed them about the possibility of a second wave of the spread of the virus.

PM Modi to address nation: LIVE updates

PM interacts with CMs 

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss the measures to combat the novel Coronavirus. Praising the states for working as a team, he informed them about the possibility of a second wave of the spread of the virus.

Highlighting that the common goal was to ensure minimum loss of life, the PM noted that testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine should remain the areas of focus in the next few weeks. The PM also flagged the necessity of maintaining the supply of essential medical equipment and called for dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients. Another important message imparted by PM Modi was that Crisis Management Groups needed to be set up at the district level besides the appointment of District Surveillance Officers.

COVID-19: Maharashtra registers 88 new cases propelling tally to 423, amid 21 casualties

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
UNITE AND FIGHT CORONA: PM MODI
Coronavirus
RECORD NUMBER OF CASES
Maharashtra
MAHARASHTRA COVID-19 TALLY
Ghaziabad
FIR AGAINST SIX JAMAAT MEMBERS
Coronavirus
BMC: CHECK LOCALITY'S COVID CASES
Kerala
KERALA CM SEEKS ASSURANCE