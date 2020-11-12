Sameet Thakkar's Brother Meets Maha Guv After He Was Arrested A 3rd Time Over Tweets

After Nagpur resident Sameet Thakkar was arrested for the third time, his brother Rishi Thakkar on Thursday Maharashtra met governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his intervention. Thakkar was arrested by Mumbai's BKC cyber police on Tuesday, for the same objectionable tweets against Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray and son - Aaditya, as per reports. Being arrested for the third time in 17 days, Thakkar was initially booked for the same tweets on 2 July, based on several complaints.

Here is a visual of the meeting:

Nagpur court extends police custody of Sameet Thakkar till Nov 2 for tweets on Thackerays

Thakkar sent to 6-day police custody

After being arrested by Mumbai's VP Road police in the same case, was sent to 6-day police custody by a Mumbai court. Thakkar was arrested by the Mumbai police on October 24 and then re-arrested after he got bail in a case based on the objectionable tweets. Reports state that Thakkar's most recent arrest was based on a complaint by Dharmendra Mishra, a lawyer attached with Shiv Sena.

Thakkar brought to court 'bound'

In a shocking visual, Thakkar was brought to court today, bound; with a black cloth covering his face. This has shocked netizens, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi who asked 'Is he a danger to the nation?', terming it 'against tenet of humanity'. Thakkar's brother - Rishi opined, "It's human rights' violation by police as my brother's hands were tied & face was covered with black cloth when he was brought to court today. They treating him the way hardcore terrorist is treated".

Is @thakkar_sameet a terrorist, is he an animal, is he a danger to the nation that he’s being treated in this manner? This goes against every tenet of humanity. Irrespective of political views, it is completely unlawful & immoral.All of us should be raising our voice against this pic.twitter.com/tUkrktUPgF — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 30, 2020

What did Thakkar tweet?

Thakkar, who has over 63,000 followers on Twitter and is followed by PM Narendra Modi had referred to CM Uddhav Thackeray as 'Modern day Aurangazeb', while referring to Aaditya as 'Penguin beta’ in his tweets on June 1, 30 and July 30. Several complaints were filed by citizens taking objection to Thakkar's tweets - calling it 'vulgar and obscene', as per reports. Reports state that the Police booked Thakkar are under sections 292 (obscene acts or words in public), 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code, and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act. Several Twitterati lashed out at Thakkar, while many others have come out in support using #BabyPenguin, which has been trending on Twitter.

Challenging the FIR against him, Thakkar approached the Bombay High Court to seek cancellation of the FIR and avoid arrest - which ordered him to record his statement. Thakkar complied with the court's direction but then escaped the VP Road police station citing fear of arrest by the cyber cell. The court asked Thakkar to visit the police station again on October 16 which he didn't. This led to his arrest on 24 October with him being in police custody till date.