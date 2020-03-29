'Sanitising Girls' Of Delhi Reach Out To People, Help Them Fight Against Coronavirus

The entire world is currently suffering from the coronavirus pandemic and India has registered over 900 positive cases so far with more than 20 deaths.

While the virus is rapidly spreading around the world, there are still no drugs or vaccines that can help human body fight and protect itself against the deadly virus. As per experts, precautions like mass gatherings, washing hands frequently, covering mouth and nose, etc. can only give protection.

As the country is into a 21-day lockdown and the healthcare service providers are working round-the-clock, essential service providers and the sanitation workers also one of the frontliners combating the spread of the deadly virus.

In Delhi's Tagore Garden area, two girls - Geet Kaur and Simrandeep Kaur - are winning the hearts by sanatising the whole area - streets, lanes, walls, and spreading awareness. Not only that, but the girls are also working to keep the other areas of the national capital clean and sanitised.

Speaking to the Republic TV, Geet Kaur said that she has been sanitising the streets of the capital for a week. "When we came to know about the outbreak of Coronavirus, we decided to do something. We started spreading awareness about the virus so that people can fight against it. Later, we decided to sanitise the streets and vehicles," she added.

Simrandeep Kaur said that she was inspired by Geet and decided to join her in the noble cause. They both are associated with a Sikh NGO. Simrandeep said that they also inspired more girls to join them and help people.

"We work spontaneously. And we also visit areas if we get a call. Our main aim is to keep people safe from the deadly coronavirus," she said.

Geet Kaur and Simrandeep Kaur have also bought spray machines and chemical water, partly with their savings and with the help of people. The girls are also providing food and clothes to the poor and needy at this time of crisis.

