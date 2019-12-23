Sanjay Jaiswal Elected As The Bihar BJP President, Congratulations Pour In For New Chief

BJP leader Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal was elected unopposed as the Bihar BJP President on Sunday in the State Council meeting held in Patna. Earlier on September 9, BJP National President Amit Shah had nominated him to the post. He will remain in this post for the next three years. Dr. Jaiswal is the 15th state president of the BJP.

State Election Officer Suresh Rungta and co-in-charge Anil Sharma announced that Dr. Jaiswal will continue as the state's state president till 2023. Jaiswal was crowned as the state president in the presence of Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, and other senior ministers.

Ministers Congratulates

The general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party BL Santhosh took to Twitter to congratulate Jaiswal on his appointment.

Congratulations @sanjayjaiswalMP on being elected as the State President of @BJP4Bihar for next 3 years ... Happy to note that he is the first State President to be elected in this Sanghathan Parva ... @byadavbjp pic.twitter.com/aiUn55m0hy — B L Santhosh (@blsanthosh) December 23, 2019

Party leaders have also congratulated Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal for being duly crowned as state president. They said that under the leadership of Dr. Jaiswal, Bihar BJP will touch new heights. Former state president, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that under the leadership of Dr. Jaiswal, Bihar BJP will enter the revolutionary era and achieve new achievements.

