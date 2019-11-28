Ahead Of Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing In, Sanjay Raut Asks Maharashtra, 'How's The Josh?'

Referring to the oath-taking ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked the Twitterati ‘How is the Josh in Maharashtra’?

First Thackeray to become the CM

Uddhav Thackeray will be the first Thackeray to hold the Chief Minister's post and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane. He will be sworn in 18th chief minister of Maharashtra at a grand ceremony at Shivaji Park on Thursday. He will be leading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and about 400 farmers from various districts have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony scheduled at 6:40 pm. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath will also attend the ceremony.

Uddhav emerged as the Maha Vikas Aghadi leader

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parleys had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel.

After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis announced their resignation. Later on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Sena, Congress, and NCP staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Firm on its demands, Sena, the second-largest party in the state, did not hesitate to stitch an alliance with the ideological opponents NCP and Congress and was given the chief minister’s post.

