Sanjay Raut Tweets Break-up Poetry After NDA Fallout, Says It Was For 'self Respect'

The Rajya Sabha MP from Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut on Friday, November 22, responded with a new poem about the formation of the new Congress-NCP-Sena alliance. Taking to microblogging website, Raut derided, that sometimes it is better to step away from certain relations to maintain "self-respect". This statement of Raut comes amidst the aftermath of the recent fallout between both parties.

Raut tweeted a picture in Hindi, which when translated roughly means "Sometimes it is good to come out of some relations, not because of ego but because of self-respect."

In a major development in the Sena-Congress-NCP, sources on Thursday, November 21, reported that Uddhav Thackeray is set to be given the Chief Minister's post as well as two additional portfolios - urban development and general administration. Sources close to the party further revealed that Shiv Sena MLAs Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raut, and Subhash Desai will be inducted into the cabinet. The final announcement will be made by the alliance on Friday, November 22, regarding the alliance and the terms, as announced by Congress' Prithviraj Chavan.

Maha-Aghadi alliance

Earlier in the day, sources revealed that it has been suggested that the new alliance be named “Maha Vikas Aghadi”, similar to the Maha Aghadi (NCP-Congress) alliance. Sources further report that Congress turned down Shiv Sena's offer to name the alliance 'Maha Shiv Aghadi' stating that it will not compromise on its ideology, as per sources. Meanwhile, sources claimed that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December. Earlier on Wednesday, Gandhi agreed to an alliance with Shiv Sena, allegedly turning down NCP's demand for rotational CM, with the Shiv Sena insisting that Uddhav Thackeray be made CM for the full term.

BJP-Shiv Sena fallout

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and appropriate distribution of portfolios; the former Chief Minister Fadnavis refused to these demands. Both parties are eyeing to form the next government separately in Maharashtra - which is currently under President's rule. While the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress is still in talks to finalise the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to form an alliance, the BJP has vowed that it will form the next government. Notably, the Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ).

