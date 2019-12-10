Sanjay Raut Posts A Cryptic Tweet, Amid Maha Vikas Aghadi's Varying Stance On The CAB

Amid the passing of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday in a cryptic message expressed his views over the passing of the bill. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Raut said that nothing is constant in politics and this keeps on changing.

In his tweet, Raut said, "Nothing lasts in politics… it goes on…"

राजनीति में अंतिम कुछ नही होता...

चलता रहता है.. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 10, 2019

Sena supports CAB

Earlier, Shiv Sena decided to back the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lower House of the Parliament and go against their allies in Maharashtra.The BJP's former saffron ally, Sena, categorically stated that the party would support the Bill tabled by Home Minister Amit Shah, even in the Upper House of the Parliament. Clearing its stand on the CAB in the parliament, the Shiv Sena had said if the intention of the bill was to "create a vote bank" then it is not good for the country. The party supported the bill but suggested to not give voting rights for new citizens for 25 years.

Shiv Sena has taken a contrasting stand over the contentious Bill, going against NCP and Congress, who have both firmly stood their ground against it.

When questioned if the Shiv Sena will support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha, party MP Arvind Sawant responded saying, "How can we have different roles. Shiv Sena stands in favour of India. This is not anybody's monopoly."

This move of the Sena backing the CAB is in direct contradiction to its recently formed Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's stance. Shiv Sena which allied with the 'secular' Congress, had recently released its 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme. The CMP's preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation' indicating towards a toned-down right-wing Shiv Sena.

NCP's stand on CAB

Additionally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said that the 'common minimum programme' of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' in Maharashtra will not get affected due to the contrasting ideologies of the alliance partners. The NCP leader further said that he believes that Home Minister Amit Shah, who has said that Indian Muslims have no reason to fear from the CAB, will fulfill all his promises.

Speaking to the media over Shiv Sena's support to the contentious CAB, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Shiv Sena has a different ideology. The Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra has formed an alliance on the basis of a common minimum programme (CMP), which will not get affected due to the difference in our ideologies. We will deliver all the promises made in CMP without any religious differences. People have to understand that every party has a different view but all will work with dedication for Maharashtra."

About CAB

The Bill, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday. After the conclusion of a 12-hour-long debate, which saw the participation of 38 MPs from across the political spectrum, Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house.

