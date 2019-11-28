'Speaker From Congress, Deputy CM From NCP,' Says Sanjay Raut As Uddhav Set To Take Charge

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while speaking to the media on Thursday morning, said that while Congress will get the Speaker's post in Maharashtra, NCP will hold the Deputy CM position in the Legislative Assembly. This comment comes as the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is going to take the oath as the Chief Minister of the State on Thursday evening. Sanjay Raut has also taken the complete charge of Saamana paper after being promoted as the Executive Editor after Uddhav Thackeray stepped into the government.

Sanjay Raut on appointment of cabinet ministers

Talking about the appointment of the cabinet minister, Sanjay Raut said, "The post of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly is going to be with Congress and the post of the Deputy Speaker will go to the NCP. I don't know, it is NCP's matter. Sharad Pawar is the senior-most leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP), what post should be given to Ajit Pawar or someone else in his party, will be decided by him". Talking about Aaditya Thackeray, he said, "To include someone in the cabinet or not is the decision of the Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray Ji is now not only his father but the Chief Minister, he will take the decision".

The Shiv Sena MP also said, "Today is a historic day, what is going to happen in Maharashtra will affect the country's politics, Maharashtra gives direction to the country. You might have seen the struggle for one month and that struggle did give us a result. People across party lines are going to attend the ceremony. You could conduct any of the fake investigations that you like to, we will defeat all the problems. Whether it comes to Ashok Chavan or anyone else, they used all methods from CBI to ED. But under Uddhav Thackeray Ji's leadership, this won't happen."

The Maha Thriller

After several twists and turns in Maharashtra politics, the Shiv Sena chief, Uddhav Thackeray, along with his ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, has been invited by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra. All of this comes after, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took an oath as the CM of the State on Saturday. He had taken the oath to become the CM along with the former NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took to the post of Deputy CM. However, Ajit Pawar did not have the support from the rest of the NCP MLAs, thus the BJP-NCP government was not viable. The Supreme Court of India, in its verdict on Maharashtra's ongoing issue, stated that there will be a floor test on Wednesday at 5 PM, however, Devendra Fadnavis resigned a day before and the MLAs of the State took the oath on Wednesday morning.

