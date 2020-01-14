Stop Calling Yourself Shiv Sena!: Shivaji's Descendant Alleges Sena, NCP Double-standards

Speaking on the controversial book ‘Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi’, BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale on Tuesday stated that no one could be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Earlier, Shiv Sena had called upon Bhosale, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to make his position clear on the contentious book released by BJP’s Jai Bhagwan Goyal. However, Bhosale accused the NCP and Shiv Sena of double standards citing examples from the past.

Bhosale dares Shiv Sena to change its name

The former Lok Sabha MP from Satara constituency questioned why no one had objected to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar being called as ‘Janata Raja’, a term used exclusively for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Moreover, he mocked Shiv Sena for agreeing to drop the word ‘Shiv’ from the initially proposed name of the alliance with NCP and Congress. He also claimed that the Sena has named a vada pav scheme after his ancestor. Furthermore, in a sharp rebuke to the ruling party in Maharashtra, Bhosale exclaimed that the party should be renamed as ‘Thackeray Sena’.

Udayanraje Bhosale, Ex-MP & descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the book "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi": I am telling you that your time is over. Stop calling yourself Shiv Sena, instead you should call yourself 'Thackeray Sena'. People of Maharashta aren't fools. pic.twitter.com/awASVaUbJL — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020

'Shivaji Maharaj' descendants are in BJP'

On Monday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the BJP for its silence on the contentious book. He asked the Maharashtra BJP leaders to reveal whether it was acceptable for any politician to be compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Subsequently, BJP announced the withdrawal of the book.

Sanjay Raut remarked, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a big leader. We respect him. Sometimes, Modi is referred to as the 13th avatar of Vishnu, sometimes he is compared to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I feel that the Maharashtra BJP leaders should take a position on this. If this is acceptable to them, then they should clearly say so. Today, Shivaji Maharaj’s descendants are in BJP. There is no need for anyone to get angry if we demand that they should take a position on whether comparing Shivaji Maharaj to a political leader is correct. I have just talked to honourable Chief Minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray on this issue. And he said that my stance is correct. This is an insult to Maharashtra and the Chhatrapati.”

