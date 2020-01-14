'Shivaji Maharaj Is Incomparable': Prakash Javadekar Distances BJP From Controversial Book

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday distanced BJP from the controversial book on Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that the warrior-king was one of the greatest in the mankind and remains incomparable till date. The book titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi" has been written by BJP's Jay Bhagwan Goyal which compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi with warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was not only a great warrior but a statesman of very unique quality. Therefore, people world over regard Shivaji Maharaj as one of the greatest in mankind. Therefore, we always say that he is incomparable," Javadekar told ANI.

Javadekar's remarks are followed by the controversy that spiralled out of control after BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal published the book. The Union Minister also stated the party was unaware about the publishing of the book.

"Jai Bhagwan Goyal wrote a book comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has nothing to do with the BJP. We never knew what he was writing or has published. However, as soon as it was published, we raised objection and he (Goyal) today came to the office and apologised to the people of the India, world and especially the people of Maharashtra," he added.

Javadekar said that Goyal has also withdrawn the book. Leaders of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena had criticised the book and termed it an 'insult' to the ideals of the Chhatrapati Shivaji.

BJP Distances Self From 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi' Book; Says It's The Author's View

Earlier, BJP distanced itself from the book which drew flak from the Shiv Sena and NCP, saying the party has nothing do with the publication and it represents the author's personal opinion. The book, 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', was released by the Delhi BJP.

The national party distanced itself from the book, saying that it had nothing to do with it and that it did not share the same views as the author. The party's media co-in charge, Sanjay Mayukh, told reporters that the author has agreed to withdraw parts that are found to be objectionable.

