Sara Ali Khan Identifies Herself As 'sasti Rekha' In Hilarious Poem, Varun Dhawan Reacts

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle to share some beautiful portrait pictures of herself. The 'Coolie No. 1' actress spoke about her eyes in hilarious poetry she wrote and called herself 'sasti Rekha'. She wrote: "इन आँखों की मस्ती 👀 Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut सस्ती 💵 Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi हस्ती 😂 She says all this and then voh फस्ती 🕸 #sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery." [sic] Her co-star Varun Dhawan dropped a comment on the picture saying, "You have a lot of free time."

Sara Ali Khan, a few days back, completed a year in Bollywood. She penned an emotional note on social media and wrote: "I can’t believe it’s been a year since everyone met Mukku for the first time. Kedarnath has been and will always remain an integral part of me. Thank you @gattukapoor and @kanika.d for making me meet, imbibe and portray Mukku @sushantsinghrajput I truly appreciate all that you did to support me and help me consistently throughout this journey, I couldn’t have asked for a better Pithoo to carry me through all of this! Thank you Tushar Sir for shooting this film with so much love @jehanhanda thank you for constantly having your eyes on me and always having my back. And thank you to all the people that have accepted me, given me so much love and allowed me to be a humble part of the Indian film industry for a year now! #jaibholenath (sic)."

On the professional front:

Sara Ali Khan has a plethora of projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No1. Apart from that she also has Love Aaj Kal 2 in the pipeline. The sequel of Love Aaj Kal is not titled yet. The film releases on Valentine’s Day next year. Not much else is known about the other members of the cast. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. He had produced the original, along with Saif Ali Khan.

