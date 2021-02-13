Sarojini Naidu 142nd Birth Anniversary: Tributes Pour In For 'Nightingale Of India'

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of freedom fighter, politician, author and poet, Sarojini Naidu, leaders from across the country are paying tributes. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, BJP's Ranjeet Kumar Das, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others expressed accolade towards India's first woman governor.

Sarojini Naidu's 142nd Birth Anniversary

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu remembered Naidu's contribution to the upliftment of women in the country, he wrote, "My tributes to the ‘Nightingale of India’, #SarojiniNaidu Ji on her birth anniversary today. She was an eminent freedom fighter, distinguished scholar, a gifted orator, and a celebrated poetess. Her contribution to the uplift and emancipation of women will be always remembered."

My humble tributes to prominent freedom fighter, poet, writer, thinker #SarojiniNaidu ji on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable spirit, courage and her struggle for upliftment of women would always be an inspiration. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 13, 2021

Paid floral tributes to Sarojini Naidu ji on her birth anniversary today, alongwith with LS Speaker Shri @ombirlakota ji and RS Deputy Chairman, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh ji. A political activist and poet, #SarojiniNaidu ji played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement. pic.twitter.com/cYPMmAGeeU — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) February 13, 2021

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wrote, "My humble tributes to prominent freedom fighter, poet, writer, thinker #SarojiniNaidu ji on her birth anniversary. Her indomitable spirit, courage and her struggle for the upliftment of women would always be an inspiration." Whereas Union Minister Pralhad Joshi paid tributes by stating, "Paid floral tributes to Sarojini Naidu ji on her birth anniversary today, along with LS Speaker Shri @ombirlakota ji and RS Deputy Chairman, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh Ji. A political activist and poet, #SarojiniNaidu ji played a pivotal role in India's freedom movement."

Remembering her contribution to the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote, "Shram Karte Hain Hum Ki Samudra Ho Tumhari Jagriti ka Shan Ho Chuka Jagran Ab Dekho, Nikla Din Kitna Ujjwal-Sarojini Ji.. India Nightingale, Freedom Fighter, Poetess late. # SarojiniNaidu ji on his birth anniversary: ​​Naman. Your sharp ideas will inspire future generations to build a new India."

Remembering renowned freedom fighter & distinguished poet “Nightingale of India”

Sarojini Naidu ji on her birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/0J56v3befJ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 13, 2021

The early life of the 'Nightingale of India'

The eldest of the eight siblings Sarojini Naidu was born on February 13, 1879, to Dr Aghornath Chattopadhyay and Varada Sundari Devi. Naidu has sharp intellect since childhood. However, all the children of Dr Aghornath including Virendra Nath, Bhupendra Nath, Ramendra Nath, Harinder Nath, Mrinalini, Sunalini and Suhasini were excellent scholars. Sarojini Naidu completed her three-year course in one year with her sharp intellect and passed matriculation with first class in 1892 at the age of 12. Meanwhile, Sarojini started writing poetry and drama. In 1989, Naidu returned to India after completing her 3-year course in England's King's College. Later, Sarojini's vision, as well as the social sphere, expanded which turned the nightingale into the finest politician.

