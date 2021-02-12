Pran's 101st Birth Anniversary: 10 Memorable Villainous Roles Played By Legendary Actor

Late actor Pran Krishan Sikand popular known as Pran was born on February 12, 1920. This year marks his 101st birth anniversary. The prolific actor was well known for his iconic roles in many movies right from the '40s till the '90s. The actor passed away on July 12, 2013. Here's a list of his 10 pivotal and iconic performances as a villain on Pran's birth anniversary.

Also Read: Did You Know Pran Had Refused His Filmfare Award For Beimaan As A Mark Of Protest?

Pran started off his acting career by featuring in Punjabi movie Yamla Jat, directed by filmmaker Dalsukh M. Pancholi. He worked in a photography studio in Lahore when writer Wali Mohammed Wali spotted him at a paan shop at Mysalrore Road and offered him the lead role in Yamla Jat, according to Livemint.

Pran's villain roles that are absolutely iconic

Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960)

When recalling some of the most favourite moments from Pran's movies, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai is unforgettable. Pran's dialogue, "Tumhara Baap Raaka" is still a fan favourite.

Ram Aur Shyam (1967)

Pran's role as Gajendra is purely epic. His terrifying and villainous demeanour in the film still gives goosebumps. Starring opposite Dilip Kumar, Pran stood with his terrific performance.

Half Ticket (1962)

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Best Films With Pran Including 'Majboor', 'Nastik', And More

Half Ticket's plot follows Kishore Kumar's character as an adult trying to pass off as a kid to get the privileges of a half ticket to flee to Bombay. He unknowingly gets roped into smuggling diamonds for Pran's character Munna.

Kashmir Ki Kali (1964)

Pran's negative role as Mohan scored some funny lines in this classic movie. The film also starred Shammi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Nazir Hussain.

Patthar Ke Sanam (1967)

Among Pran's villain roles, the character of Lala Bhagat Ram is truly iconic. His famous line “Kyon? Theek hai na theek?” is memorable to all fans.

Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963)

The movie sees Pran in the character of Ramesh, an imposter who tries to pass as the protagonist, Mohan. The movie features Joy Mukherjee and Asha Parekh in the lead role.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Last Film With Pran Was 'Mrityudata'; Read More Trivia

Pooja Ke Phool (1964)

Similar to Kashmir Ki Kali, Pran's character scores some funny lines in this movie too. He plays the role of Nimmi (Gauri)'s brother in this classic movie. The film also features Dharmendra, Ashok Kumar and Mala Sinha.

Dharma (1973)

Pran's villain roles have included many dacoit characters. His character in 1973's Dharma stars him as Sevak Singh Dharma who changes his name to Chandan Singh. Rekha stars as the lead actor playing a double role as Pran's wife and his daughter.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Scenes With Pran In 'Zanjeer'

Bari Behen (1949)

Geeta Bali's character Kiran in this 1949 classic is madly in love with Pran's character, who exploits her for money. Suraiya's character, Shyama, who is Kiran's older sister, works hard to provide her sister with the money for her education.

Do Badan (1966)

In this 1966's movie, Pran plays the character of Ashwini who is supposed to be married to Asha played by Asha Parekh. When Ashwini finds out about Asha's love for Vikas played by Manoj Kumar, he plots to get him killed.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor Shares An Old Throwback Picture With Bollywood Legend Pran Krishan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.