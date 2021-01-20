Sasikala Suffers Breathing Problem Inside Parappan Agrahara Prison; Doctors Rushed

Nearly a week before her release, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala has taken ill inside Bangalore's Parappan Agrahara Prison, sources informed on Wednesday. As per reports, Sasikala suffered a breathing problem inside the Central Prison after which doctors were rushed to the prison to address the issue. More details are yet to be ascertained.

Sasikala has been lodged in jail since February 2017 when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment. She has also been probed for her alleged involvement in former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's death with the Arumugasamy commission requesting the Home Secretary's permission to record her statement.

With Sasikala's ouster by then-Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp, Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), who had been spearheading two factions of the party, reconciled. This, after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee.

However, with the former Jayalalithaa aide all set to be released from the Parappana Aghrahara prison on January 27, it remains to be seen how her comeback hits CM Palaniswami who has been projected by his party as CM-face for the 2021 elections.

Earlier, this week after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, EPS ruled out the return of Sasikala into AIADMK's folds. On being asked whether her release from the jail would hamper AIADMK's chances in the upcoming polls, the TN CM told the media that her release will have 'zero impact' on the party.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due during April-May 2021. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing his maiden term as the Chief Minister, incumbent CM EPS is fighting for his re-election. On its alliance with the BJP, the AIADMK has said that they are the 'big brother' in the NDA. Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Hassan has put a halt on his political campaign due to a leg surgery.

