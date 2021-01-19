Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami Rules Out Sasikala's AIADMK Return As Her Jail Release Nears

On the day ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala is scheduled to be released from Bengaluru prison - 27 January, Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami (EPS) and Deputy CM O Paneerselvam (OPS) will inaugurate the statue of late CM J Jayalalitha on Marina Beach, Chennai. The statue which cost Rs 80 crores will be next to AIADMK founder - Dr. M G Ramachandran's statue at the beach. Former close aide of Jayalalitha - Sasikala is set to be released from Bengaluru prison on January 27 after a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case and depositing Rs 10 crores fine.

Moreover, after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday, EPS ruled out a return of Sasikala into AIADMK folds. He said that Sasikala was inducted into the party only after Jayalalitha (Amma)'s demise, adding that most of Sasikala's supporters were back in AIADMK folds. Significantly, Sasikala's nephew TTV Dinakaran who was also ousted from AIADMK with Sasikala - founded his own party Amma Munnetra Makkal Katchi (AMMK).

“I can say that 100% there is no chance of Sasikala returning to AIADMK,” he said, adding that most of Sasikala supporters were back in AIADMK and that only a few people were there in her camp now. "Amma too had kept her away from the party. Only after Amma’s death, Sasikala entered the party. She was not in AIADMK when Amma was alive,” said EPS.

The AIADMK factions - split & merger

In 2016, after the demise of then-CM J Jayalalitha, her close aide Sasikala had taken over as general secretary but was later convicted and arrested in the disproportionate assets case. O Pannerselvam (OPS) - the then-deputy CM, quit as caretaker CM to make way for Sasikala. With his exit, EPS, who was chosen by Sasikala, was made the CM, which led to the party being split in the middle - EPS camp and OPS camp. Amid the impasse, the BJP had intervened to allow EPS to continue as CM and made OPS the party's Convenor, Deputy CM, naming the late Jayalalitha as the party's 'eternal' General Secretary. The convicted Sasikala was then thrown out of the party.

Earlier this year, while choosing a CM face, several AIADMK leaders spoke to OPS allegedly about the CM face - leading to OPS skip several COVID-19 review meetings. Moreover, reports state that miffed by EPS, OPS has allegedly reached out to former AIADMK MP Dinakaran - who is also Sasikala's nephew - in an attempt to mend fences. The party finally reconciled naming EPS as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. EPS faces Stalin in the upcoming 2021 state polls in April-May, as he eyes his 2nd CM stint and Stalin his maiden term.

