Earlier Snubbed By CM Uddhav, Savarkar's Kin Relieved By Sena's 'jail His Opposers' U-turn

Welcoming Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comment 'Jail Savarkar opposers', Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's grand-nephew Ranjit Savarkar, on Saturday, said that Sena must keep in mind that the Congress is not protesting against Savarkar but also maligning him. He reminded Sena of its strong opposition against Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyyar. He said that he expects Sena to play a similar role.

Sena attacks Congress again; 'send those against Savarkar's Bharat Ratna to Andaman jail'

Savarkar's grand nephew backs Sena's comment

BJP hits out at Shiv Sena's 'new Hindutva' says 'Sena siding with Ram Mandir opposers'

Sanjay Raut: 'Jail Savarkar opposers'

Making a big statement on Veer Savarkar, Raut has said that those insulting Savarkar should be jailed, irrespective of which party he belongs to. Batting yet again for Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, the Sena MP said that his party is unmoved on the demand. He has said that people speaking against Savarkar will understand his role in nation-building only when they are put in the same prison in Andaman where the British had lodged Savarkar.

"Those who oppose Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, whoever they may be, they may belong to any party, they may have a different ideology, all such people should spend two days in the same cell in Andaman jail where Savarkar was lodged. Then they will understand the importance of his struggle and sacrifice made for the nation. It is our constant demand that Veer Savarkar be awarded Bharat Ratna - it is upto Home Ministry," said Raut.

Congress issues booklets claiming 'Savarkar took British pension'; BJP asks Sena's stance

Sena snubs Savarkar's kin

Incidentally, on January 3, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray not only refused to meet Veer Savarkar’s grand-nephew Ranjit but also kept him waiting for nearly 50 minutes in the Mantralaya. This comes amid Seva Dal, the grassroots organization of Congress publishing a booklet containing derogatory references about Savarkar. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Ranjit Savarkar revealed that he handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister’s Office and exited the Mantralaya as Thackeray had already left the premises.

Shiv Sena reiterates its demand, seeks Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, Birsa Munda in LS